Public Health

New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations.

The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a news release. "The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season."

Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico Nevada Hawaii

Covid news - live: Omicron ‘biggest threat of pandemic’ as lateral flows unavailable to order for third day

A top UK health official has warned the omicron Covid variant is “probably the most significant threat” faced since the start of the pandemic. Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, also told MPs the NHS could be in “serious peril” over the variant’s wave. Meanwhile, lateral flow tests remained unavailable to order online for the third day in a row - despite all double-vaccinated contacts of a Covid case - including omicron - now being told to take daily tests.Ministers are “flying blind” when it comes to the scale of the omicron wave due to a lack of available Covid-19 tests, The Independent has been told. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of deltaWill there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?What are the Plan B rules and when do they come into force?Testing disruption leaves UK ‘flying blind’ over scale of omicron wave
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Someone says it out loud: Most of the country has already moved on from COVID

Matthew Walther appears to have lit up the Atlantic's website with his essay "Where I live, No One Cares About COVID ." What he writes is quite true about most of America. Nearly everyone outside of a few major cities and, I believe, especially vaccinated people, have decided they have already done their part and the pandemic is over for them. They have made a calculated decision to return to normal life in a world where there is a noteworthy new endemic disease and a slightly higher risk of dying in any given year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
