John Porcari, the port envoy to the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, was asked this week for his long-term assessment of the U.S. supply chain. “The pandemic laid bare a system that creaks along in the best of circumstances,” Porcari said. “We have an unprecedented opportunity here with the bipartisan infrastructure law and with Build Back Better to build a goods movement system that will serve our children and grandchildren. We really need to make some long-term structural changes, and we need to have more resilience and more capacity in the goods movement system than we have. It shouldn’t be this brittle.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO