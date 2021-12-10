ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hogan vetoes map, General Assembly overrides it

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan took less than 24 hours to veto the Congressional redistricting map the General Assembly sent him Wednesday and the General Assembly took barely another two hours to override that veto. Hogan had six days to issue his veto, but he said in a news conference Thursday...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Md. lawmakers hope to override Hogan's veto of bill funding Purple Line grants

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — While construction continues at a snail’s pace in downtown Silver Spring, elected officials in Annapolis are planning to override a bill on Monday vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year. The bill would allocate $2 million in grants to businesses impacted by Purple Line construction in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.
MARYLAND STATE
Real News Network

Battleground Baltimore: Undoing Gov. Hogan’s cruel vetoes

This week, during a special legislative session, Maryland’s Democrats began to undo some of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s cruel and antediluvian vetoes. Among the priorities was removing the governor from the decision-making process regarding whether or not people serving life sentences with the chance of parole can receive parole. Maryland was one of just three states that allowed the governor a vote in such decisions. Additionally, Democrats overturned Hogan’s veto of the Dignity Not Detention Act, which bans Maryland counties from working with ICE and holding detainees in their jail. It also prevents law enforcement from asking about one’s immigration status during traffic stops. There was also a big kerfuffle around redistricting, which Maryland Matters covered extensively.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ballotpedia News

Maryland enacts new congressional district maps after legislature overrides governor’s veto

Maryland enacted new congressional district map on Dec. 9 after both chambers of the Democratic-controlled state legislature overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto of the plan. The vote to override Hogan’s veto was 96-41 in the House of Delegates and 32-14 in the state Senate. Maryland was apportioned eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, the same number it received after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for Maryland’s 2022 congressional elections. Maryland was the 19th state to enact congressional district plans after the 2020 census.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Craig Zucker
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan vetoes congressional map, urges action on emergency crime legislation [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday afternoon vetoed the congressional map that was passed along party lines by the Maryland General Assembly, and called on the Biden administration to immediately add the State of Maryland to its lawsuit against Texas for violations of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The governor also continued urging lawmakers to take action on emergency … Continue reading "Governor Hogan vetoes congressional map, urges action on emergency crime legislation [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan vetoes congressional map, urges action on emergency crime legislation [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Governor vetoes congressional redistricting map approved by Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — UPDATE: (Dec. 9, 2:36 p.m.):Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the new congressional district map approved Wednesday by the Senate. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Legislature#Gerrymandering#State Senate#Congressional#The General Assembly#Fair Maps Maryland#The House Of Delegates#Democrats#Republicans
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan vetoes Congressional Map, says he will continue fighting for fair maps and districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the Legislature’s Congressional map on Thursday. Governor Hogan said, “The congressional map drawn in back rooms by party bosses in Annapolis makes a mockery of our democracy, and it is an embarrassment to all that our state stands for. On behalf of all the people of Maryland who value fairness and integrity in our elections and in our political system, I am vetoing these disgracefully gerrymandered, illegal maps, which are a shameful violation of state and federal law.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Congressional map heads to governor’s desk

The state Senate overwhelmingly approved a new Congressional district map Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk. Hogan has vowed to veto the map. Democrats beat back Republican objections to the map, which was created by a commission of legislative leaders and was approved Tuesday in the House of Delegates, to give it the final stamp of approval.
U.S. POLITICS
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Vetoes Legislature’s Antidemocratic, Gerrymandered Congressional Map

Calls on Biden Administration to Immediately Add Maryland to Texas Redistricting Lawsuit. Urges Legislature to Reverse Course and Take Immediate Action on Emergency Crime Legislation. Provides COVID-19 Update, Warning of Transmissibility of Omicron Variant, Urging Booster Shots. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today vetoed the antidemocratic, gerrymandered congressional map passed along...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
DCist

Maryland Lawmakers Approve New Congressional District Map, Hogan Will Likely Veto

Maryland lawmakers approved a new map of the state’s eight congressional districts. Maryland lawmakers approved a new map of the state’s eight congressional districts in this week’s special session. The redistricting plan passed the state Senate on Wednesday after being approved by the House of Delegates on Tuesday. The vote fell along party lines, with strong opposition from Republican lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan. Immediately after it passed, a group called Fair Maps Maryland announced it will challenge the plan in court. The group was formed by several people close to Gov. Hogan, including his former strategist and communications director Doug Mayer.
MARYLAND STATE
seattlepi.com

Maryland General Assembly approves new congressional map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map on Wednesday, sending new Democratic-backed district boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House districts to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor, who submitted a different proposal developed by a commission whose members he appointed, has said...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Grassroots immigration rights group, CASA, cheers override of Governor Hogan veto on ICE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While the Maryland General Assembly has been consumed with redistricting this week, other vetoes from Governor Larry Hogan have been center stage. Lawmakers have overridden his veto of a bill that would keep state and local law enforcement from coordinating their work with federal immigration customs enforcement — or “ICE.” At […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wypr.org

Senate Republicans try to move Governor’s stalled bills

Republicans in the Maryland Senate are trying to petition to the floor the tough on crime bills Gov. Larry Hogan submitted at the beginning of this special session. Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the Senate Republican leader, said Wednesday he has 15 signatures—all Republicans--on a petition to bring the bills to the floor and needs one more, a Democrat.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

In Special Session, Maryland Lawmakers Override Multiple Vetoes

During a special legislative session Tuesday, Maryland lawmakers voted largely along party lines to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes on several bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this year. Here is a list of the bills that passed:. Grants for small business along the Purple Line. The...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy