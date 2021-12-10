ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

PBOT plans nine street improvement projects downtown for 2022

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Streets targeted for pedestrian, transit, cycling improvements include Burnside, Broadway, Couch, Hawthorne, more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cF7KP_0dJPVYT700

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has big plans to break ground on nine new street improvement projects in 2022.

The transportation projects include street improvement for transit, pedestrians, and cyclists on main downtown thoroughfares including East and West Burnside, Alder, Broadway, Jefferson, Naito Parkway, Southwest Fourth, Northeast Couch and Hawthorne.

The nine new street projects come from PBOT's Central City in Motion plan and its Rose Lane Project.

Central City in Motion prioritizes improving walkability, cycling, and public transit in the city center, while Rose Lane is a transit route prioritizing buses and streetcars on busy lanes. Commuters will soon see construction work begin on improvements to the sidewalk, bike lanes, and bus lanes to improve transit speed and reliability while streamlining traffic patterns.

"The construction of these projects comes at a crucial time for Portlanders, with many people beginning to return to offices downtown and resume their commutes," said Chris Warner, director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, in a press release. "We are grateful to our partner organizations for supporting these improvements that help make everyone's commute better, no matter how you travel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Dp4h_0dJPVYT700

To get involved, anyone can join public meetings or apply to become a member of the Central City in Motion Working Group, a volunteer public advisory group. Officials said recruitments for open seats will begin in late December. Alternatively, learn more by signing up for their email updates.

"While these projects may be physically located in the Central City, their impact will be felt citywide," said Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. "By making improvements to how buses travel through the city core, we can make transit faster and more reliable for everyone along the route."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Now open: Chehalem Ridge

1,260-acre park northwest of Newberg includes 10 miles of trails, large gathering areas. A years-long plan by the regional government Metro to open a 1,260-acre nature park northwest of Newberg was realized on Dec. 13. Located about a 20-minute drive from town and not far from Bald Peak, the Chehalem...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego participates in first middle housing community forum

People provided input on middle housing concerns and benefits after learning more about House Bill 2001. Lake Oswego staff and representatives from the Cascadia Partners consulting firm met virtually with the public during the first middle housing community forum Dec. 9 to discuss recommendations for how to bring city code into compliance with House Bill 2001.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Pat Hanenkrat leaves Metolius Public Works Director

He will join the city of Madras wastewater management team after 11 years in Metolious. Pat Hanenkrat, director of Metolius Public Works, is leaving the position to pursue wastewater management in Madras. He's been with Metolius public works since April 2011 and says that the job has been an amazing...
MADRAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Central City#Traffic#Pbot#Naito Parkway#Motion Working Group
Portland Tribune

Veterans offered free transportation in area

Routes to include popular shopping stops in Bend and Redmond, with pick-up on Madras and Warm Springs. Veteran's Services is beginning a weekly free transport available one day a week on Wednesdays. The transport will travel from Warm Springs to Madras, and from Madras to Redmond and Bend. The service...
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland General Electric collects history of Three Lynx

Prior to the removal of the remaining structures at former company town, PGE seeks to document history. Though the Three Lynx School was small, one story relates that a group of students won a basketball tournament. The story is one that Portland General Electric cultural resource specialist Kenny Gunn is...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Grant to provide fish passage on Ochoco Creek

The grant is part of a bigger project to restore fish habitat and improve water quality in the Crooked River watershed at Ochoco Creek, a tributary of the Crooked River. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) recently approved a $170,000 grant to the Crooked River Watershed Council for an ongoing project to restore fish habitat in the Crooked River watershed on Ochoco Creek, a tributary of the Crooked River.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy