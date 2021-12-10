PBOT plans nine street improvement projects downtown for 2022

Streets targeted for pedestrian, transit, cycling improvements include Burnside, Broadway, Couch, Hawthorne, more

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has big plans to break ground on nine new street improvement projects in 2022.

The transportation projects include street improvement for transit, pedestrians, and cyclists on main downtown thoroughfares including East and West Burnside, Alder, Broadway, Jefferson, Naito Parkway, Southwest Fourth, Northeast Couch and Hawthorne.

The nine new street projects come from PBOT's Central City in Motion plan and its Rose Lane Project.

Central City in Motion prioritizes improving walkability, cycling, and public transit in the city center, while Rose Lane is a transit route prioritizing buses and streetcars on busy lanes. Commuters will soon see construction work begin on improvements to the sidewalk, bike lanes, and bus lanes to improve transit speed and reliability while streamlining traffic patterns.

"The construction of these projects comes at a crucial time for Portlanders, with many people beginning to return to offices downtown and resume their commutes," said Chris Warner, director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, in a press release. "We are grateful to our partner organizations for supporting these improvements that help make everyone's commute better, no matter how you travel."

To get involved, anyone can join public meetings or apply to become a member of the Central City in Motion Working Group, a volunteer public advisory group. Officials said recruitments for open seats will begin in late December. Alternatively, learn more by signing up for their email updates.

"While these projects may be physically located in the Central City, their impact will be felt citywide," said Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. "By making improvements to how buses travel through the city core, we can make transit faster and more reliable for everyone along the route."

