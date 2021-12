On December 5 residents of the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods will welcome visitors to the annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. This event, held in two of Columbia’s historic neighborhoods, will feature homes decorated for the holidays. Visitors will be able to sample food from local restaurants and listen to holiday music while enjoying the decorations, architecture and history of the homes. Tickets are on sale now. You may buy them at Britton’s at 2818 Devine Street or at homesfortheholidays-columbia.com.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO