ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

By Subscribe
The Nebraska City News Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNehemiah 9:20-21 “You gave your good Spirit to instruct them. You did not withhold your manna from their mouths, and you gave them water for their thirst. For forty years you sustained them in the desert; they lacked nothing, their clothes did not wear out nor did their feet become...

www.ncnewspress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Pandemic Preacher

It wasn’t long after churches closed in March 2020 that the Rev. David H. Garcia began receiving requests for digital homilies. The priest of 46 years who had retired from the Archdiocese of San Antonio a year earlier initially resisted. But the more he thought about it, the more he realized that if he could help people in an uncertain time, he should.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sentinel-Echo

THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Dear 270...

In 2017 I planted my feet on your soil and I’ve been here ever since. I’m hard on you sometimes. Having been a mountain girl all my life it’s taken time and tears to adjust to this flat farm land, but I’ve taken root like soy in the summer and I’m staying.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Preacher#Slavery#Philippians
Insider

Anti-vax evangelical preacher who promoted unproven treatments died of COVID-19

The founder of an evangelical Christian network who opposed COVID-19 vaccines has died after contracting the virus. The death of 64-year-old Marcus Lamb was announced by the Texas-based Daystar Television Network. Lamb has publicly promoted unproven coronavirus treatments. The founder of a global evangelical Christian television network who publicly opposed...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
KTLA

Pope Francis cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

Pope Francis on Saturday drew attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have little recourse but to obey. During an audience with members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders, Francis cited a new […]
RELIGION
bassmaster.com

The Aaron Martens influence

It’s no surprise that you’re seeing so many good things written about Aaron Martens. Sure, people tend to feel compelled to say good things about a person after they have passed. But this time, I assure you it’s genuine. We all knew he was a great angler — a genius...
FLORIDA STATE
tribunenewsnow.com

Aaron Ulibarri

Our beloved George Ulibarri Jr. (Aaron) entered eternal life at his home surrounded by family on Dec. 9, 2021, in Taylor at the age of 66. A viewing will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by a mass on Monday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of The Snow Catholic Church, with a graveside service.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
RELIGION
The Nebraska City News Press

Communicating during the holidays

The challenges that we have all faced since the onset of COVID-19 are still present. The holiday season is upon us and for some us the holiday season adds to one’s stress level. As individuals and families plan holiday gatherings, many are wondering how topics about politics, health, wealth, or a favorite sport team will come up in conversation.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy