'Decision' coming on Signing Day for 4-star CB Laterrance Welch

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
 4 days ago
LSU four-star CB commit Laterrance Welch will have a decision to make between the Tigers and Arkansas.

Four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana remains an LSU commitment. But that doesn’t mean he won’t have a decision to make before the start of the early signing period next Wednesday.

Laterrance Welch, who is 6-foot and 187 pounds, tweeted Friday morning that he will make his official announcement at 4 p.m. CT next Wednesday.

The longtime LSU commitment continues to leave the door open for Arkansas, where he took an official visit last weekend. The Razorbacks had their final in-home visit with Welch on Tuesday night and intel indicates Arkansas coaches feel good about their chances to flip him.

What’s hurt LSU is the departure of ace-Louisiana recruiter and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to Florida. It’s still too close to officially predict Welch will make the flip to the Hogs, but this is one battle that appears to be coming down to the wire with little time left.

Laterrance Welch is ranked as the No. 147 player overall, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also ranked as the No. 15 corner in the country and the 12th best overall player in Louisiana.

On3 ranks Laterrance Welch as the No. 14 player in Louisiana.

Laterrance Welch has strong bond with Corey Raymond

One of the big reasons why LSU landed Laterrance Welch was because of the strong relationship with Raymond. One week ago, Raymond was visiting with Welch selling the LSU program, but now he’s in Gainesville recruiting for the Gators.

“Coach Raymond is important for me,” Welch said at the time. “He is a great coach that puts guys into the NFL and I think he could help me develop. We have that trust, we have a strong relationship, and him being at LSU is important to me.”

But now that Raymond is gone, Arkansas has made a major push. His decision will definitely be one to follow on Signing Day.

Sports
