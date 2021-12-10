Ohio State offer is 'huge' for 2023 standout Robert Stafford

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has landed one of its key targets in the Class of 2022: Caden Curry has committed to the Buckeyes. Even though he plays his high school ball just three hours away in the Indianapolis area – therefore making him an in-state recruit for all intents and purposes – this was a national battle, and the value of winning the Curry recruitment cannot be overstated for the Buckeyes.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO