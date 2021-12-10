Turkeys with pale plumage are more fearful than dark-feathered birds

Wildlife photographers amaze me. Getting close-up photos of birds in the wild can be a difficult task. They’re nearly impossible to approach in person. This isn’t a problem for Lisa, aka Ostdrossel, though. She came up with a brilliant way of getting the perfect close-up shots of birds and other wild species by adding a camera to her birdfeeder. Not only does she get amazing shots of a wide variety of birds, but she also gets other visitors who’ve decided to stop by for some bird feed. We’ve got some of our favorites here for you to enjoy.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO