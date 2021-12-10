Kenny Pickett fake slide draws controversy, forces NCAA rule change

Logan Whitton via Getty Images.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has made a name for himself this season. He is one of four Heisman finalists after a strong season. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to rushing for 241 yards and five touchdowns. But Pickett will also be remembered this season for his fake slide that resulted in an incredibly quick NCAA rule change.

In the first quarter of the ACC Championship game between Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, Pickett took off down the field. As he approached a pair of defenders, he began to drop as if he was sliding, only to pick back up and start running before he hit the ground. The play forced the defenders to stop and let up on the tackle since Pickett was going down towards the ground. Pickett ultimately finished the run by crossing into the end zone to give Pittsburgh an early lead.

The fake slide was a controversial play, as all season long there has already been a lot of talk about the controversial targeting calls that have been apparent throughout college football. Pickett’s fake slide left many defenders wondering how it is possible to defend a play like that.

The NCAA quickly moved to implement a rule change after Pickett’s fake slide

Clearly, the NCAA heard these concerns and quickly moved to implement a change. Less than a week after Pickett’s fake slide, the NCAA has already made a major change to the rules.

According to Nicole Auerback of The Athletic, the fake slide rule will be in effect for this year’s postseason.

“Any time a ball carrier begins, simulates, or fakes a feet-first slide, the ball should be declared dead by the on-field officials at that point,” the rule reads. “The intent of the rule is player safety, and the objective is to give a ball carrier an option to end the play by sliding feet first and to avoid contact.

“To allow the ball carrier to take slide would compromise the defense that is being instructed to let up when the ball carrier slides feet first. A fake slide will not be considered reviewable under Rule 12-3-3 – Dead Ball and Loose Ball.”

Pickett’s strong season resulted in a similarly strong season for Pittsburgh. The Panthers went 11-2, wrapping things up with a 45-21 victory over Wake Forest to secure the ACC crown. Next up for Pittsburgh is a matchup with Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.