ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kenny Pickett fake slide draws controversy, forces NCAA rule change

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgWKJ_0dJPTryO00
Logan Whitton via Getty Images.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has made a name for himself this season. He is one of four Heisman finalists after a strong season. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to rushing for 241 yards and five touchdowns. But Pickett will also be remembered this season for his fake slide that resulted in an incredibly quick NCAA rule change.

In the first quarter of the ACC Championship game between Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, Pickett took off down the field. As he approached a pair of defenders, he began to drop as if he was sliding, only to pick back up and start running before he hit the ground. The play forced the defenders to stop and let up on the tackle since Pickett was going down towards the ground. Pickett ultimately finished the run by crossing into the end zone to give Pittsburgh an early lead.

The fake slide was a controversial play, as all season long there has already been a lot of talk about the controversial targeting calls that have been apparent throughout college football. Pickett’s fake slide left many defenders wondering how it is possible to defend a play like that.

The NCAA quickly moved to implement a rule change after Pickett’s fake slide

Clearly, the NCAA heard these concerns and quickly moved to implement a change. Less than a week after Pickett’s fake slide, the NCAA has already made a major change to the rules.

According to Nicole Auerback of The Athletic, the fake slide rule will be in effect for this year’s postseason.

“Any time a ball carrier begins, simulates, or fakes a feet-first slide, the ball should be declared dead by the on-field officials at that point,” the rule reads. “The intent of the rule is player safety, and the objective is to give a ball carrier an option to end the play by sliding feet first and to avoid contact.

“To allow the ball carrier to take slide would compromise the defense that is being instructed to let up when the ball carrier slides feet first. A fake slide will not be considered reviewable under Rule 12-3-3 – Dead Ball and Loose Ball.”

Pickett’s strong season resulted in a similarly strong season for Pittsburgh. The Panthers went 11-2, wrapping things up with a 45-21 victory over Wake Forest to secure the ACC crown. Next up for Pittsburgh is a matchup with Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Brady Quinn offers bold take on future of Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady Quinn has the plan to fix the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the proud franchise looks towards the future, a successor to Ben Roethlisberger is needed. Luckily, the former Notre Dame quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst offered the franchise some free insight. “They’ve been trying to subtly or softly find a...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fakes#College Football#Slide Rule#American Football#Pittsburgh Panthers#Heisman#Wake Forest#The Athletic
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker enters the transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. A redshirt sophomore out of Houston, TX, Morris is a former four-star on the On3 Consensus. Morris has played in 22 games over his three years in Norman, with 2019 being a redshirt year....
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former USC football star facing up to 10 years in prison

Former NFL and USC football linebacker Rey Maualuga is facing up to 10 years in prison for a DUI, per TMZ Sports. Maualuga is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report. The full charges against Maualuga are felony first degree wanton endangerment, felony first degree criminal...
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly shows off new-found swag with top LSU commitment

Newly anointed LSU head coach Brian Kelly has wasted no time in hitting the recruiting trail and shoring up the relationships with some of the Tigers’ top commitments for their 2022 recruiting class, including four-star quarterback Walker Howard. Check out the video Howard posted on his Twitter page with...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy