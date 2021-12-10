ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 10

By Rich Stone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've had thousands of gamers register for the Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Community Challenge event and it's now time to reveal the challenge for Day...

trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 8: The Forgotten City vs. Death's Door

Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Sales: TA Team Picks (December 8th)

A new sale is live, so that means we have another bunch of picks that we think might be perfect for your collection. This week, however, is special... it's available a day early! Well, that's about as special as it gets, other than that it's just another Xbox Sale and a way for us to write gibberish about things we like. This week's picks are rather well balanced, though, with Heidi bringing another colourful and relaxing experience to your attention and Sean choosing to maul people to death like a wild beast. Kes is attempting to change the pages of history with a trip to Paris, and Tom has lost himself playing with toys. There is plenty of variation this week, so please enjoy...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Mr. Prepper brings bunker building to Xbox soon

Mr. Prepper is releasing on Friday, December 10th, and features survival gameplay, crafting, and adventure, as you attempt to fight for survival and build an underground shelter for the apocalypse. With the holidays fast approaching, and so too the impending influx of loved ones that you may, or in some...
VIDEO GAMES
rimonthly.com

Pizza Marvin Is Hosting Twelve Pies of Christmas Collaboration

Just when you thought pizza couldn’t get any better, Pizza Marvin is turning it up by teaming up with Rhode Island’s best restaurants for collaboration pies. The two-week long event is called the “Twelve Pies of Christmas,” and the Fox Point pizza spot is working with twelve of the best Rhode Island restaurants who will each cook a special pizza (everything from al pastor to lobster fra diavolo to cheeseburger) for one night only at Pizza Marvin, with all of the proceeds for each pizza benefiting Amos House.
RESTAURANTS
trueachievements.com

The Game Awards — where to watch, start time, and what to expect

It's almost time for The Game Awards, with all the promise that event holds — check out where to watch it, what time it starts, and what we could expect. The Game Awards takes place at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am GMT. You can watch via YouTube — we've embedded the livestream video above — or through Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION on Win

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Will you be a leader? A hero? An escape artist? The Survivor Expansion Pack gives you access to 9 original characters to discover and explore.
LIFESTYLE
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight — Away: The Survival Series

Away: The Survival Series offers what looks to be a curiously unique experience: to play as a sugar glider in a world that seems to be a cross between a game and an interactive nature documentary. Coming from developer Breaking Walls, Away: The Survival Series has you exploring and gliding your way around a big and dangerous world on a mission to save your family. It’s on the way to Xbox, so we thought it a good time to find out more, with community manager Sage Minard having been kind enough to answer our questions!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

Gun Runner achievement in Halo Infinite

Partway through the campaign you and the pilot will be shot down by AA-guns, once you crash three markers will come up in which three of the Bannished AA-guns will need to be destroyed. Once you enter the first gun , a cutscene will play on but afterwards the weapon Ai will tell you your all set and a power cell (glowing yellow crystal) will appear, once you shoot it, the AA gun begins to self destruct, *only after it expodes the timer starts*, so you have 20mins to get to the last two , for me I attacked afew enemies on the way but didn't waste all that time attacking them all. Once you enter the final gun and destroy it, the achievement should pop if done in the timely manner.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Poll: What was your favourite announcement at The Game Awards 2021?

First things first, we got a March release date for the wonderful indie adventure Tunic. The Game Awards, captained by Geoff Keighley, then went careening on through a wave of announcements: new Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gameplay among them, along with the announcement of Alan Wake 2, more PC Game Pass news of four upcoming additions, new DLC announcements, more gameplay trailers, and more. For this week's poll, let us know which The Game Awards 2021 announcement was your favourite by voting in the poll and commenting below. Have a great weekend!
VIDEO GAMES
kingsriverlife.com

The Twelve Jays of Christmas By Donna Andrews: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to order it from Amazon. It’s that most wonderful time of the year, when an avian-titled holiday mystery from bestselling author Donna Andrews is released into the wild! For this thirtieth entry into the long-running series, blacksmith Meg Langslow is unfortunately not currently on a skiing trip with her husband and twin sons. That is an indirect – and direct – result of her being forced to host wildlife artist Roderick Castlemayne and his subjects in her home. Since the temperamental artist finds the zoo too stifling but still demands to paint in front of real subjects, Meg’s famous television environmentalist grandfather Dr. J. Montgomery Blake has coerced her into housing Castlemayne and a dozen Mockingjays. It was also his insistence on painting them outside of cages that led to the attempts to retrieve them, his callous push of a ladder, and Meg’s resulting sprained ankle. Castlemayne’s insistence on smoking despite her numerous warnings is the last straw, but before Meg can have him removed, someone else does it for her. Permanently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 10: The Artful Escape vs. Dragon Quest Builders 2

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting prog-rock opus The Artful Escape against the nothing-like-Minecraft-honest creative playground that is Dragon Quest Builders 2. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

A Memoir Blue launches into Xbox Game Pass in February

"Interactive poem" A Memoir Blue launches into Xbox Game Pass on February 10th, bringing with it an emotional tale about memory and a mother's love for her daughter. Developer Cloisters Interactive is keeping its cards close to its chest with A Memoir Blue, and there's not much we can glean about it aside from its description: "A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother."
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite getting four new playlists this week, including Slayer

Playlists for Slayer, Fiesta, Free For All, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) are coming to Halo Infinite this week. As per Halo community director Brian Jarrard, the new playlists are coming via an update rolling out on December 14th. According to Jarrard, who posted the news on Reddit, the Slayer playlist...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Vote now for January 2022's TA Playlist game

As you explore the beautiful simulated landscape of Mexico in the TA Playlist game for December, Forza Horizon 5, we ask you to pull yourself back from your colour, tropical surroundings in order to vote on the game you want to play to kick-off 2022. The team have decided to...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human drops new CG story trailer

Techland's zombie-packed survival/action sequel Dying Light 2: Stay Human just got a new CG story trailer at The Game Awards, ticking off 'awful cover song' for anyone who had that on their TGA bingo card. It's a suitably dark representation of the game's main pillars, showing off armies of undead...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The TrueAchievements server move is happening tomorrow (December 14th)

Last week, we posted about some database server issues we've been having. Our replacement server has now been delivered, and should be ready for us to move over to tomorrow morning, December 14th. While we back up and restore the database, we will have to put the site into 'read-only'...
VIDEO GAMES

