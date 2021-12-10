100 years – not a big deal to Pace

How can it be early December already? The final month of 2021 blew in with a cool snap, but I hope you still have plans for lots of warm memories with the family for the next couple of weeks. Don’t get distracted with the busy-ness of the season and forego the opportunities for fun and adventure with those you love. Snatch little moments here and there to drink hot cocoa while listening to Christmas songs on repeat; to drive slowly through town, taking in the lights and decorations of the season; watch old, classic Christmas shorts or movies; count the poinsettias on display at church; watch a performance of "The Nutcracker;" decorate Christmas cookies together, and read the Nativity story over and over again.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO