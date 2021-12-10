ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

By ClevelandBrowns.com
clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have signed P Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt is 6-3, 210 pounds and in his 17th NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally selected by Kansas City...

