Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

• So we’re now 14 weeks into an 18-week season, and Jimmy Garoppolo is still leading the 49ers. And, full credit to Garoppolo, the quarterback was able to summon—from an up-and-down performance—his best down the stretch Sunday through the end of regulation and overtime in leading the Niners to a 26-20 win in Cincinnati. Has the year been a little awkward for him? Sure, it has. He came into it without another guaranteed dollar on his contract, and his team paid a king’s ransom to land his replacement, nine years his junior, in the spring. But he’s got the Niners at 7–6, with four wins in their last five games to put San Francisco squarely in position to win a wild card spot. “Oh yeah, Jimmy's our leader,” said receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who was on the receiving end of his game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. “His ability to lead is great. Everybody shows up for him, we all feed off of him. And we just take it week by week. We know how this league works, we know exactly how it goes, and we enjoy everything the week that we have together. And that's about it. We see him as the leader of the team, and I'm gonna ride behind him.” And really, the way this has all played out is good for everyone involved. Garoppolo gets to pilot a team he’s been with for five years. The Niners get a veteran quarterback starting, with a high-end developmental guy behind him. And Trey Lance gets to learn at a controlled pace—where, given his limited college experience, putting him out there with a contender right away would’ve been like letting a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit loose on the Autobahn in his first driver’s ed class. All this shouldn’t change the fact that Lance is likely to be the Niners’ quarterback in 2022. But it does stand to pull all parties in a better position than they would be otherwise going into the new year.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO