Payments Platform Corcentric Valued at $1.2B in SPAC Merger

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
The B2B commerce solutions platform Corcentric is set to go public in a special purpose acquisition company merger that will value the firm at $1.2 billion. The company announced the merger on its website Friday (Dec. 10), saying it had entered into an agreement with North Mountain Merger Corp....

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

