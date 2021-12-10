ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico: Chickenpox outbreak at Ciudad Juarez migrant shelter

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the deputy director of Epidemiology of the Secretary of Health of Chihuahua, Dr. Gumaro Barrios Gallegos, since October, 149 migrants have been detected with chickenpox at the Leona Vicario Integrating Center for Migrants while...

