Mexico: Chickenpox outbreak at Ciudad Juarez migrant shelter

Working in shelters near the U.S./Mexico border, providers practice challenging medical care under limited time constraints. Shelter residents “have everything that other people have, and then some things because they’ve made an arduous journey,” such as broken bones, said Dr. Kathy Fischer, a physician associated with the University of California, San Diego, and the medical director of a team working in local shelters run by Jewish Family Services of San Diego and Catholic Charities, Inc. “We see people right after [the Department of Homeland Security] releases them from detention or custody, and all the people are going to be leaving within one or two days,”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO