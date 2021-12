For most of the past several weeks, we’ve heard how the controversial redistricting process has unfolded in Onondaga County. It’s been a largely partisan affair, with a flurry of meetings and hearings that generated strong criticism and resulted in what Democrats see as a partisan map favoring Republicans. But many might not know the City of Syracuse is redrawing council district lines using a far more independent and deliberate approach.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO