Plenty of new content is coming to Genshin Impact just after the New Year holiday–that is, if MiHoYo sticks to the schedule. The 2.4 update is scheduled to arrive in the first week of January to coincide with the anniversary of last year’s popular Lantern Rite festival. This Chinese New Year event is set in Liyue and allows players to claim four-star characters from the region by using special event currency. It’s unclear if the event will see changes for 2022. The Windtrace event also seems to be making a comeback according to popular leaker Blank, and this will travel to seven new locations, including two in Liyue, one in Mondstadt, and four in Inazuma.

