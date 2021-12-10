These Black Celebrity-Owned Products Are The Perfect Holiday Gifts

Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is officially here, meaning it's time to get your gifts (if you haven't already). Luckily, there are plenty of Black-owned businesses for you to support and check out if you're looking for ideas -- including top-notch, celebrity-owned brands !

We picked out five Black A-lister brands that are either affordable or have great deals and discounts right now. There's nothing better than securing great holiday gifts at amazing prices:

JAY-Z and music producer Damon Dash 's Rocawear has been around for over two decades now, bringing awesome hip-hop fashion to you. Right now, they've knocked down prices on their clothes, shoes, sunglasses, and more. At the time of reporting, you can get a nice pair of shades, for both men and women, for under $8. Hoodies, shirts, and men's underwear range from $8.99 to $14.99.

Rihanna 's lingerie brand is more than just that. They also make for just comfortable undergarments. There are vast selections for all body types and genders. We recommend grabbing some of these items while they're on sale, like the 65% one going on now!

Singer Ray J 's popular earbud brand has been popping off lately. Waterproof, compact, and with seamless Bluetooth pairing, you'll definitely get some bang for your buck. Your favorite YouTuber may have a sponsorship discount code for you to take advantage of, too. If not, the store has a 20% storewide discount.

Raycon's website isn't just selling and earbuds. They also offer speakers, smartphone stands, headphones, fitness belts, and more.

We care about the hair, and so does Taraji P. Henson . The Empire star's brand is inspired by her home hair care remedies. What's also neat about TPH is most of the products are perfect for many hairstyles, from straight to coiled. These products are not only affordable, but you can find them at your local Walmart or Target. Get 10% off when you shop directly from the website.

Rap Snacks is one of Master P's various business ventures, and it's going off. The brand teamed up with iconic rappers and hip-hop artists for some unique snack flavors, including Cardi B , Migos , Lil Yachty , Trina , and more. You can find anything from noodles to chips and popcorn. The perfect stocking stuffers!

If you want to invest in some quality makeup, look no further than Keyshia Kao'ir 's brand. Gucci Mane 's wife has plenty of stunning products to gift someone, from glitzy lipsticks and shiny lip gloss to amazing eye shadow and blush palettes. Even just a lipstick or two will go a long way!

