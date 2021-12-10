Keep Your Eyes On These Winter 2022 Anime

Photo: Getty Images

The happiest time of the year is here, which means more anime to get excited for . This year has been packed with show-stoppers and new favorites , and the winter season is looking no different.

Powerhouses like Attack On Titan , Demon Slaye r, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure are making a comeback this winter, and new arrivals promise amazing new adventures. Here are the winter 2022 anime to keep on your radar.

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer – Entertainment District Arc (Studio: ufotable)

The 2019 breakout returned during the fall 2021 season, but the much-anticipated Entertainment District Arc is slated to air this winter. This arc will center around Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke teaming up with the Sound Pillar, Tengen Uzui, to finish investigating the demonic presence in Yoshiwara. Some of the most hype moments of the manga are about to come to life!

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 (Studio: MAPPA)

The conclusion to one of the most popular animes from the last decade is here. Following the shocking revelations of the past two seasons, will the Eldians and distraught Marleyans come together to stop Eren's plan once and for all? Or will everything be uprooted by the latest Marley invasion on Paradis Island?

Orient (Studio: A.C.G.T.)

Manga and anime fans have been hyping up this series for a while! Created by the Shinobu Ohtaka , the mind behind Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic , Orient follows two teenage friends on their quest to become samurai, warriors dedicated to slaying demons. Unfortunately, Musashi and Kojirou's dreams had to be put on hold after a cultural shift: demons are now worshipped, and samurais are shunned in society. Following a terrifying experience, the duo decides to venture into the unknown world and carve their own paths.

Tokyo 24th Ward (Studio: CloverWorks)

An original anime by the same studio that brought you Darling in the Franxx , The Promised Neverland , and the final season of Fairy Tail . Ran, Kouki and Shuuta are childhood friends from drastically different backgrounds. But everything changed when a tragedy turns their world upside down. When a mysterious phone call urges them to "choose the future," the estranged trio will rally together to protect their home.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean (Studio: David Production)

Jojo fans have been hungry for the next installment of the anime! Jolyne Kujo, the daughter of Jotaro (Part 3), was ready to suffer punishment for a crime she didn't commit. When her father awakens her stand, Stone Free, Jolyne sets out to escape the prison and uncover the insidious plot aimed at her family!

Rust-Eater Bisco (Studio: OZ)

A post-apocalyptic event has rendered Japan a wasteland of sand and rust. Mushroom spores are believed to be the cause of this catastrophe, which is where Bisco Akaboshi comes in. A wanted archer known for his arrows sprouting spores, he seeks the legendary "Sabikui" -- a mushroom "said to devour all forms of rust." With a crab called Akutagawa and doctor Milo Nekoyanagi at his side, his journey to save the world is about to begin.

Tribe Nine (Studio: LINDENFILMS)

If you're into baseball but with some wild anime styling, this may be for you. The story centers on Haru Shirogane, a victim of constant bullying, and Taiga, who aims to be the "strongest man in the world." After encountering the strongest extreme baseball (XB) player and the leader of the Minato Tribe, they're about to face an evil group hellbent on taking over all the XB tribes scattered across Neo-Tokyo.

The Case Study Of Vanitas 2nd Cour (Studio: BONES)

The second season of the heart-pumping vampire anime lands this season. If you're not caught up on season one, The Case Study of Vanitas follows the titular human character, Vanitas, on his journey to save all vampires from a virulent curse that turns them into monsters. Accompanying him is Noe, who seeks to learn the motives behind the organization spreading this curse. The story takes place in an alternate version of historical Paris.

These titles could start airing between early December and early January 2022. You can check out the full list of upcoming anime for the season on MyAnimeList .

