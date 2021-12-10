ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Keep Your Eyes On These Winter 2022 Anime

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ipgjc_0dJPHZ8a00
Photo: Getty Images

The happiest time of the year is here, which means more anime to get excited for . This year has been packed with show-stoppers and new favorites , and the winter season is looking no different.

Powerhouses like Attack On Titan , Demon Slaye r, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure are making a comeback this winter, and new arrivals promise amazing new adventures. Here are the winter 2022 anime to keep on your radar.

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer – Entertainment District Arc (Studio: ufotable)

The 2019 breakout returned during the fall 2021 season, but the much-anticipated Entertainment District Arc is slated to air this winter. This arc will center around Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke teaming up with the Sound Pillar, Tengen Uzui, to finish investigating the demonic presence in Yoshiwara. Some of the most hype moments of the manga are about to come to life!

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 (Studio: MAPPA)

The conclusion to one of the most popular animes from the last decade is here. Following the shocking revelations of the past two seasons, will the Eldians and distraught Marleyans come together to stop Eren's plan once and for all? Or will everything be uprooted by the latest Marley invasion on Paradis Island?

Orient (Studio: A.C.G.T.)

Manga and anime fans have been hyping up this series for a while! Created by the Shinobu Ohtaka , the mind behind Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic , Orient follows two teenage friends on their quest to become samurai, warriors dedicated to slaying demons. Unfortunately, Musashi and Kojirou's dreams had to be put on hold after a cultural shift: demons are now worshipped, and samurais are shunned in society. Following a terrifying experience, the duo decides to venture into the unknown world and carve their own paths.

Tokyo 24th Ward (Studio: CloverWorks)

An original anime by the same studio that brought you Darling in the Franxx , The Promised Neverland , and the final season of Fairy Tail . Ran, Kouki and Shuuta are childhood friends from drastically different backgrounds. But everything changed when a tragedy turns their world upside down. When a mysterious phone call urges them to "choose the future," the estranged trio will rally together to protect their home.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean (Studio: David Production)

Jojo fans have been hungry for the next installment of the anime! Jolyne Kujo, the daughter of Jotaro (Part 3), was ready to suffer punishment for a crime she didn't commit. When her father awakens her stand, Stone Free, Jolyne sets out to escape the prison and uncover the insidious plot aimed at her family!

Rust-Eater Bisco (Studio: OZ)

A post-apocalyptic event has rendered Japan a wasteland of sand and rust. Mushroom spores are believed to be the cause of this catastrophe, which is where Bisco Akaboshi comes in. A wanted archer known for his arrows sprouting spores, he seeks the legendary "Sabikui" -- a mushroom "said to devour all forms of rust." With a crab called Akutagawa and doctor Milo Nekoyanagi at his side, his journey to save the world is about to begin.

Tribe Nine (Studio: LINDENFILMS)

If you're into baseball but with some wild anime styling, this may be for you. The story centers on Haru Shirogane, a victim of constant bullying, and Taiga, who aims to be the "strongest man in the world." After encountering the strongest extreme baseball (XB) player and the leader of the Minato Tribe, they're about to face an evil group hellbent on taking over all the XB tribes scattered across Neo-Tokyo.

The Case Study Of Vanitas 2nd Cour (Studio: BONES)

The second season of the heart-pumping vampire anime lands this season. If you're not caught up on season one, The Case Study of Vanitas follows the titular human character, Vanitas, on his journey to save all vampires from a virulent curse that turns them into monsters. Accompanying him is Noe, who seeks to learn the motives behind the organization spreading this curse. The story takes place in an alternate version of historical Paris.

These titles could start airing between early December and early January 2022. You can check out the full list of upcoming anime for the season on MyAnimeList .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Anne Rice gets another AMC show, this one about witches

The witching hour is here. AMC is betting on horror queen Anne Rice. The famous former New Orleans author’s “Mayfair Witches” series is getting adapted into a TV show for AMC. This marks the second Rice series heading to adaptation at the network, as “Interview With the Vampire” will also be hitting the small screen.
TV SERIES
SPY

The 10 Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Marley
Cosmopolitan

All the Deets on Idris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Idk if you've heard, but Idris Elba is aware of the effect he has on women. BUT! The Office references aside, there's only one woman for him these days: Sabrina Dhowre Elba, his wife since 2019. The couple met in 2017, fell in love, and the rest is history. If...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Apple Wins ‘Sugar’ Auction; Colin Farrell Attached To Mark Protosevich-Created Genre-Bending Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set  contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.  
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Animes#Inosuke#Titan#Mappa#Eldians#Marleyans#A C G T#Orient
TVShowsAce

‘MAFS’ Jose San Miguel Jr Seen With New Woman Following Rachel Divorce

Married at First Sight Season 13 alum Jose San Miguel Jr. was seen with a new woman. He was photographed with her just days after he and Rachel Gordillo announced their divorce. They were the only couple still together following the reunion show for this season of the show. Now, nobody from this season survived. But, now all eyes are on Jose as fans wonder what is up with this new lady and who is she?
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Cemented Florence Pugh as a Star

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dynasty Season 5 Trailer: It's a Blue Carrington Christmas Without Fallon

Don’t let the splashy Christmas decorations fool you — this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year at Casa Carrington. In fact, Blake says those exact words in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Dynasty, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere event on Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c). And came you blame the guy? As you may recall, the CW sudser wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign. And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
kbbi.org

Keeping an Eye on Each Other is a Great Strategy in Fighting Winter Blues

With as little as six hours of sunlight illuminating our days during the dead of winter, it’s no wonder these next few months can be hard on people’s mental health. But as Jay Bechtol of South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services said on Wednesday’s Coffee Table, there are some misconceptions about the “winter blues.”
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Give your cat a companion with this adorable robot that follows them + keeps an eye on them!

Here’s a fact that all cat owners can completely attest to – our cats don’t really need us, in all honesty, we need them. I mean, where would I be, if I didn’t get to cuddle my two fluffy Persian cats almost ten times a day? Probably sulking away in some corner, completely unhappy and unfulfilled. Another thing I hate more than being unable to cuddle my kitties is leaving them home alone. Although cats are pretty self-sufficient and can take care of themselves (as long as they have their fair share of kibble and water), I still break out into stress hives just thinking of leaving my pets all by themselves! This is where MeowMate comes to the rescue! Designed by Joint Technology Co, MeowMate is the perfect companion for your cats when you’re away! The adorable little gadget basically follows your cat around all day (it simply replaces you), and helps you keep an eye on them!
PETS
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Cronenberg, Daughter of Director David Cronenberg, to Helm Thriller ‘Humane’

Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic movie director David Cronenberg, is making her directorial feature debut with Humane, a thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga, who is also producing. Humane is a Canada-Belgium co-production between Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and Frakas Productions, which co-produced 2021 Palme d’Or winner Titane. The thriller chronicles the events at a family dinner, held after an environmental collapse where the world lost 20 percent of its population, when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly wrong. Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed short film The Endings, based on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Gets Trailer; Élodie Yung Talks Portraying Cambodian Immigrant With A Fighter’s Spirit In Fox Drama Series – TCA

When Élodie Yung signed on to The Cleaning Lady, she relished the opportunity to play a character of many layers—a Cambodian immigrant coming from the Philippines to America who meets “extreme situations” with remarkable resilience, and will do whatever it takes to protect her son. “My dad came from another country and had to make his own place in France, so I could very much relate to that. I was so glad I could be seen for the first time for really who I am as a whole person, with my origins, my background, and also just what I could bring...
TV SERIES
Variety

Les Arcs European Film Festival Kicks Off With ‘Lamb’ Screening, Packed Industry Sidebar

In spite of a new wave of COVID-19, a snow storm and train cancelations, Les Arcs European Film Festival kicked off its 13th edition on Dec. 10 with a festive opening night ceremony highlighted was the presence of Swedish star Noomi Rapace who introduced her film “Lamb” on stage. Vladimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, “Lamb,” world premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is now representing Iceland in the best international feature Oscar race. Rapace said it was a “very personal film, close to (her) heart” and added that she was pleased to have it played...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Film Review

The heroes who went clobberin’ through the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative kids when the mythology over at rival publisher DC started creaking under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late ’30s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had piled up in confusing or contradictory ways. The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories straightened out, and many (though far...
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy