The Ford Bronco Sport is the Jeep Cherokee's worst enemy. There's no question about it. It's now up to Jeep to respond and it won't be an easy task. Ford did a serious amount of homework when designing its new Bronco Sport, especially for the SUV's interior. Enter John Carl Faust, the vehicle's design team leader. He was tasked with coming up with all sorts of cool features, such as the bottle opener in the rear hatch. He also worked with the materials team to make sure the instrument panel, doors, and floor console don't reflect too much light into the driver's face. Details such as these matter.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO