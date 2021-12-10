Breweries Say Instagram Keeps Removing Their Beer Pics and Won't Explain Why

On Wednesday, Instagram head and top Mark Zuckerberg deputy Adam Mosseri appeared before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security to testify about the platform’s impacts on children and teens. His trip to Capitol Hill comes just a few months after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen supplied the press with thousands of internal documents, which included internal research indicating that Instagram makes many teenage girls on the platform feel worse about their bodies. (Experts conducting independent studies have come to mixed conclusions about how much social media actually impacts body image.) The hearing had Mosseri battling with senators about the studies’ statistics and, tellingly, about potential reforms to the way Instagram operates. Indeed, a number of lawmakers pressured him to commit to various proposed fixes, which he largely dodged unless they were part of initiatives that Instagram already had in the works. Here’s a breakdown of everything Mosseri wouldn’t commit to.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO