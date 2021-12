The explosive growth of tequila is nothing new. Over the past two decades, the sector has expanded at an average rate of 6.5% per year (according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States). Nevertheless, if you've scoured the shelves of your local liquor store lately, you might have noticed something quite novel in the tequila section. The trend has nothing to do with the blue weber agave used to make it and everything to do with the casks used to age it. More and more, fine wine is finding its way into the barrelhouses of Jalisco. What's emerging from the oak is a subcategory poised to please oenophiles and tequila enthusiasts, alike.

