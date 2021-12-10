ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Still shopping? We have 64 last-minute gift ideas

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a few things to round out the toes of those hanging stockings, say "thank you" to the babysitter, or help Aunt Marge feel special? We at Post-Dispatch holiday headquarters are here to...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sephora’s Perfume Sale Is Here Just In Time for Last-Minute Holiday Gift Shopping

Click here to read the full article. If you somehow missed Sephora’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you have another opportunity to save big on the best perfumes during the Sephora Fragrance Sale. The fragrances you can purchase during the savings extravaganza include top-rated fragrance gift sets, colognes to gift the men in your life, and perfume oils, including those who have been heralded by fragrance experts.  Just in time for any last-minute holiday gift shopping needs, Sephora’s Fragrance sale is here to bless all of us with 20% off full-size fragrances at the leading beauty retailer. Already purchased...
MAKEUP
Apartment Therapy

Join AT’s Live Shopping Series, Shop Talk, for Exclusive Discounts on Some of Our Favorite Last-Minute Gifts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve written before about how gift giving is my love language. It’s not about the stuff itself, of course, but the feeling of being able to anticipate just the thing that someone needs or didn’t realize they wanted. Or finding the gift that makes them feel seen, understood, and listened to.
SHOPPING
marysvilleonline.net

Your Last-Minute Survival Shopping Guide

(StatePoint) Did you realize your friend’s birthday is tomorrow? Forgot someone on your holiday shopping list? Delayed getting a gift because you had no clue what to buy? When it comes to last-minute shopping, it can be stressful to find that perfect gift in such a time crunch. Here are a few shopping tips to save you from showing up empty-handed.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Dispatch
Us Weekly

These Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Under Armour Will Score You Major Points

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Don’t know what to get for a friend or family member for the holidays yet? You’re not alone, but it’s officially the last minute we all stress about. If you know an athletic person who always needs new gear, Under Armour is the one-stop shop for everything that you need! Whether you’re picking up something for a relative, significant other or yourself, there are some epic options in the lineup below. Now get to it — and remember, you can pay in four installments with Klarna!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder. Whether it’s for your anniversary with your girlfriend, your mom’s birthday, or your younger brother’s graduation — getting the right gift is important. We get it, life gets in the way and if you’ve got a few days left we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts. Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store right now, snuggle up at home and order the best last-minute gifts online with the help of our thorough guide...
SHOPPING
News4Jax.com

Need ideas for holiday gifts? We have a couple suggestions.

Are you still scratching your head, trying to figure out what gift to get for friends or loved ones on your holiday list? Maybe a hoodie or a pair of slippers would be perfect. Consumer Reports’ editors tried some of the top brands to reveal their top picks. Hooded...
APPAREL
The Staten Island Advance

Last-minute holiday ideas for her: Jewelry, fragrances, gift sets and more

Consider this a friendly reminder that if you want to shop online for Christmas presents this year, start ordering this week. With Christmas less than two weeks away, the window of time to order online gifts is closing. The “unofficial” last day to have your gifts shipped, in order to have them at your door in time for Christmas, is Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
HuffingtonPost

Best Last-Minute Digital Gift Ideas You Can Buy Christmas Morning

It’s Christmas morning. You’re a block away from your sister’s house in your festive sweater with your trusted side dish when you realize you didn’t get a present for your favorite aunt. You didn’t snub her on purpose! You just forgot. But when she passes you a thoughtfully selected present and you respond with an empty-handed shrug, you’re going to want to evaporate. We can’t have that happen.
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

Holiday Shopping – Gift Ideas

Supply chains may be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but a new survey finds shoppers are planning to spend about $250 per family member! Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva has a few family-focused gift ideas sure to satisfy those loved ones.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Last-minute gift ideas: Here's what to get family and friends when you're short on time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Time is running out if you want to buy aholiday gift for friends and relatives. Here are some ideas for last-minute purchases you can secure to give to your loved ones for Christmas.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WKBW-TV

Last minute stocking stuffers and gifts

Evan as experts advise people to shop early, many of us will still want to wait until the last minute. Here to help procrastinators with gifts ideas is Claudia Lombana, a renowned shopping expert and journalist who has won Emmys and a Peabody award. Claudia says we are seeing retailers...
SHOPPING
hifitrends.com

Holiday Gift Guide For Music Lovers & Audiophiles 2021: 10 Ideas For Last Minute Christmas Gifts (And They’re On Sale!)

Hey folks, Christmas is fast approaching. If you want your gifts to arrive by Dec. 25th, especially with free shipping, then you need to order them right about now. In this installment of the Holiday Gift Guide For Music Lovers And Audiophiles, we have a list of some of our favorite gear (each one has been reviewed by us) that would make great holiday gifts! By the way, they all happen to be on sale as well! Check out the list, and if you see something you like, then jump on it so you can get it under the tree!
SHOPPING
Guitar World Magazine

You still have time to grab a bargain ahead of Christmas in the Musician's Friend Last-Minute sale

Christmas is fast approaching, and if you haven't started thinking about what you're going to get that special guitar player in your life, you're going to want to get moving. Luckily the folks over at Musician's Friend are offering healthy discounts on several popular products that will ensure whatever you decide to buy, you'll get the best deal possible. Right now, you can bag up to 40% in their Last-Minute deals, as well as up to 15% off qualifying products with code WINTER - this last offer continues through to January 2nd, so if you get some Christmas cash this year, this could be the place to head.
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

This Etsy Shopping Hack Is Perfect for Grabbing Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I know, I know — it feels way too soon to start hearing “last-minute” preface the words “gift shopping.” Quite frankly though, the Christmas countdown has officially begun, and — ready or not — it really will be here before you know it. Plus, widespread supply chain issues and shipping delays might make it even harder to play Santa this year. In fact, I’ve already seen some sold-out inventory and earlier than usual shipping cut-off dates across a handful of major retailers. That said, I’m not here to exacerbate your holiday stress — I promise! Finding the perfect present’s hard enough as it is, and I actually have an amazing solve for any gift-giving dilemmas, last-minute or not. One word: Etsy.
INTERNET
iheart.com

Here are the Best to Worst Gift Givers Based on Your Zodiac Sign

'Tis the season IE. There will be many gift exchanges this holiday season, whether it is between family members, co-workers, or friends. I randomly got curious about who is the best gift giver based on zodiac signs. Sure enough, there is a list on the Internet that breaks it all down. I'll put the ranks below, but before you look. Who do you think is the WORST gift giver?
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy