In this edition of “We Try It,” Amber’s daughter Avery tries out an Advent Calendar that helps the time before Christmas pass by faster and is perfect for ages 2 and up!. The farmyard animals are very excited. All of a sudden, a few days before Christmas, lots of beautifully wrapped gifts appear. Maybe Santa accidentally lost them? Theo the raven is determined to find out. The animals also need Theo’s help with all the preparations that need to be done before Christmas. So the little raven has plenty to do – the children learn what he needs to do every day when they open a calendar door. Lovingly designed play material lets them actively experience and recreate the story.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO