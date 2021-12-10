ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Tracking our first winter storm

Cover picture for the articleRain and snow will be moving across southern...

WANE-TV

Watch: Aerial footage of storm that produced deadly tornadoes

STORMY SKY: Two pilots captured video of the storm that produced the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and nearby states on Friday (12/10). Flashes of lightning could be seen in the giant mass of clouds. The co-pilots filmed the video during a private flight at 45,000 feet in the air.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado

RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Live Radar | Weather App WHAT WE KNOW – Timing: Storms will hit southwestern Minnesota between 4 and 7 p.m.; they’ll be in the metro between 7 and 10 p.m. – Winds will breach 60 mph in places – Precipitation: Rain in eastern MN, snow in the west WHAT WE’RE TRACKING – Extent of wind damage – Tornado potential (mainly south and southeast of the metro) – How much snow will accumulate in the west? MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota. Visibility...
claremont-courier.com

Storm blows through with rain, wind and snow-video

A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
CBS Sacramento

I-80, Highway 50 Back Open In Sierra; Another Cold Storm On The Way

COLFAX (CBS13) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the high country are back open after going through closures Tuesday morning after a significant snowstorm moved in. I-80 was completely shut down overnight. It just reopened to passenger cars with chain controls. No tractor trailers yet. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zLUnkEGKG9 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 14, 2021 Caltrans says I-80 was closed from the junction Highway 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Downed power lines are the main issue, along with the whiteout conditions that have popped up at times during the storm. I-80 was back open in both directions by 7 a.m....
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 and 8 to 12 inches near Mammoth Lakes. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches, mainly near and west of Highway 395. Wind gusts to 45 mph with Sierra ridges gusting over 75 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and possible power outages. The cold wind chills in higher elevations as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm brings dark clouds to typically sunny desert

Dark clouds and rain took over the usually sunny Coachella Valley. Residents like Michael Padilla welcomed the change in weather. "I'm born and raised here. So any chance for rain? I really love so, the sun is nice but the rain is even better," Padilla said. After doing some Christmas shopping, he decided to sit back The post Storm brings dark clouds to typically sunny desert appeared first on KESQ.
