Deadly Crash Closes I-95 In Bensalem

A deadly crash has closed a portion of I-95 in Bensalem (Bucks County) early Friday morning.

The crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma was reported around 6:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes at Woodhaven Road, Pennsylvania State Police said.

One person was killed, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky confirmed to Daily Voice.

Traffic is being detoured onto Woodhaven Road, according to various news outlets.

The crash is under investigation by PSP Trevose Patrol Unit.

