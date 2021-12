The gold markets fell again on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of negativity out there. Quite frankly, this is a market that given enough time I think we will probably chip through the bottom here, especially if the Federal Reserve does in fact start tapering at an accelerated rate. If they were to do that, that will drive rates higher in the United States, thereby making the real rate of return on bonds a lot more attractive. If that is the case, then you almost always see gold markets get punished as a result. I do think that given enough time we probably see this market test the major support level just below.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO