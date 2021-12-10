QS Energy, Inc., AOT Update

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., has entered into an agreement with Clarose Multipurpose Cooperative ('CMPC'), a 625-member agricultural production cooperative based in the Philippines. Per the Agreement, CGSI shall supply CMPC and its members with its GENESIS 89™ organic agricultural plant enhancer, technical support, and farm-based usage demonstrations and tutorials, while CMPC shall make certain economic benefits available to its members for using the GENESIS 89 product.
