Energy Industry

QS Energy, Inc., AOT Update

 5 days ago

Recent AOT testing confirms successful development path. CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to recent AOT testing. Since reporting our findings on...

Orchid Ventures Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD; OTC:ORVRF) (the 'Company' or 'Orchid') is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting (the 'AGM') of shareholders ('Shareholders') held on December 10, 2021. AGM Results. Shareholders representing 9.83% of the 52,437,123 issued...
BUSINESS
MLFB Announces a Tier 2 Reg A Offering

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) 'As previously disclosed, the Company has engaged the services of a well-known and respected investment bank headquartered in New York to assist in pursuing short-term financing of approximately $3 million followed by a planned tiered subsequent raise of approximately $27 million between the end of calendar 2021 and the first calendar quarter of 2022. In addition, our management has been engaged with several high net-worth individuals and funds who have expressed an interest in being part of our League as investors.
ECONOMY
RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of up to $10 Million of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce a brokered 'best efforts' private placement of green bonds (the 'Green Bonds'), for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the 'Offering'). The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of $1,000 or US$1,000. The Offering will be led by Canaccord Genuity Corp, as lead agent.
MARKETS
Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Announces Partnership with FBMDS to Drive Further Growth in the LATAM Region

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech' or the 'Company'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today it has partnered with FBMDS, an online gaming brand with a diverse portfolio of over 50 products, including video bingo, slots, table games and video poker titles, to further expand its portfolio of customized and high-value online games in the Latin American market.
GAMBLING
Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FSE:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it is extending the exercise period of a total of 1,520,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates (the 'Warrant Extension'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed in December 2016 and represent approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX').
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Sale of All Assets and Strategic Business Pivot

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company') (OTC Markets:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announced that the Board of Directors has proposed to sell all of the Company's current operating businesses and assets (the 'Legacy Business Sale'). The Company further announced that it plans to acquire RM2 International S.A. ('RM2'), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme which has developed a type of composite pallet to replace wooden pallets that includes 'smart' Internet of Things or ('IoT') technologies to improve logistics. RM2 is targeting industries such as food and other industries where hygiene is of extreme importance.
BUSINESS
Basanite Announces Strategic Supply and Distribution Agreements

Adds Two Construction Industry Veterans to the Basanite Board of Directors. POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Basanite Inc., (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer ('BFRP'), today announced Basanite has entered into a strategic partnership, comprised of two (2) principal five (5) year agreements: an Exclusive Supplier Agreement with Concrete Products of the Palm Beaches, Inc. ('CPPB'), and a Distribution Agreement with U.S. Supplies, Inc. ('USS').
CONSTRUCTION
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
New Placer Dome Gold Obtains Financing for the Bolo Property

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD) (' New Placer Dome ' or the ' Company ') is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 3, 2021, it has obtained a loan of up to US$840,000 (the ' Loan ') by way of a convertible promissory note dated December 10, 2021 (the ' Convertible Note ') from Copaur Minerals Inc. (' Copaur '), the proceeds of which will be used by the Company to fund its ongoing exploration work on the Bolo Property and to meet its 2021 work expenditure commitment on the property.
ECONOMY
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
BUSINESS
Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Signs Merger Agreement to Acquire EdgeMode

Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. or the announced, that the Company has executed an agreement under which it will acquire EdgeMode in a reverse triangular merger. The acquisition of EdgeMode will allow the Company to pivot into the crypto mining industry, with an initial focus on bitcoin mining. The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions including the satisfactory completion of due diligence and the audit of EdgeMode’s financial statements.
BUSINESS
Trigon Reports Mineral Reserve and Updated Feasibility Study for the Kombat Open Pit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve estimate and feasibility study for the open pit mine at the Kombat project in Namibia ('Kombat'). Kombat Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate. In 2018,...
BUSINESS
RE Royalties Provides $3 Million Financing Facility to FuseForward for Smart Infrastructure Solutions

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into an agreement to provide financing to FuseForward Solutions Group Ltd. ('FuseForward'), a Vancouver based technology company that provides smart infrastructure and digital transformation solutions to utilities, real estate, health care and government industries. FuseForward's smart infrastructure solutions allow their clients to improve operational efficiencies and reduce energy consumption, waste, and water use.
BUSINESS
CGS International, Inc. Announces Deal with 625 Member Cooperative for Sale of its Flagship Product, Targets Additional Cooperatives

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., has entered into an agreement with Clarose Multipurpose Cooperative ('CMPC'), a 625-member agricultural production cooperative based in the Philippines. Per the Agreement, CGSI shall supply CMPC and its members with its GENESIS 89™ organic agricultural plant enhancer, technical support, and farm-based usage demonstrations and tutorials, while CMPC shall make certain economic benefits available to its members for using the GENESIS 89 product.
BUSINESS
Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe trend, north-central British Columbia ('BC'). In November, Amarc announced that Freeport invested $5.94 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
Element79 Gold Provides Year-End Update on Dale Property in Ontario and Pending Property Acquisitions in Nevada and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Since listing in August Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) has had active year. The Company launched their Phase I exploration on their Dale gold project in Ontario, and announced significant acquisitions in both British Columbia, and Nevada. Following up on the high-resolution data obtained from the drone-based magnetic survey completed by Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) earlier this year, The Company is expected to announce results of the soil sampling, mapping, prospecting and trenching to follow up on historic prospecting by the vendors of the property which has yielded up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold 1 .
NEVADA STATE
Cannabis Global Reports Significantly Increased Revenues for the Fiscal Year End - Files Annual Report

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announced the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. Revenues for the fiscal year grew to just over $1.6 million, compared to approximately $27,000 for the previous fiscal year. Growth was attributed to increased sales and distribution of cannabis products across a broad array of product lines, including cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates.
MARKETS
Black Tusk Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $305,000 issuing a total of 15,250,000 Units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each...
MARKETS

