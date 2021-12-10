ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's Linderbaum captures Rimington Trophy as top center

By Steve Batterson
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Linderbaum accomplished a first Thursday without delivering a single snap. The Iowa junior became the first Hawkeye to win the Rimington Trophy, the award honoring the top center in college football. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior from Solon, Iowa, was selected from a field of three finalists for the...

