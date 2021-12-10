Iowa's Linderbaum captures Rimington Trophy as top center

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel seems to be a fan of college football’s Early Signing Period, despite the recent backlash its received. The 2021 season has brought about a record-number of high-profile coaching changes, and with that comes implications on the recruiting scene. The Early Signing Period, which was instituted in 2017 as a late-December cutoff for high schoolers to select a school early, has had a significant impact on the sport — and with coaches bouncing from program-to-program in the middle of a season, it makes the decision more difficult for high schoolers, who may feel pressure to commit amidst uncertainty. But Heupel, who doesn’t seem to be going anywhere this offseason, expressed a level of excitement for how Tennessee will finish its recruiting class.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO