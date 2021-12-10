ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Uber helping detectives solve Florida 'grandparent scams'

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Detectives in Tampa are asking Uber to help solve a “grandparent scam” that conned $10,000 from a 75-year-old man who was told his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail.

Uber also is helping the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office find suspects in a long-running con that scammed an 82-year-old woman out of $700,000, nearly her entire life savings.

In both cases, someone told the elderly victims to withdraw money and then used the ride-sharing service to pick it up. Detectives want names of Uber account holders and credit card information along with their ride histories, and Uber says it’s cooperating.

In this latest case, the North Tampa man was contacted by someone claiming to be his granddaughter's lawyer, asking him to withdraw $10,000 on May 11, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

At first he was instructed to go to a bail bonds business, but then was told that someone would come for the money in a silver Toyota with an Uber plate on the front dashboard. Uber confirmed the trip, and now a search warrant seeks more information to follow the money.

"Uber strictly prohibits the use of the Uber app to commit crimes and regularly works with law enforcement to assist with investigations," Uber told the Tampa Bay Times.

Uber's guidelines say the service maintains user data as described in its privacy notice and terms of use, disclosing information to law enforcement “in accordance with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.”

In the other case, a woman pretending to be the 82-year-old's granddaughter and a man who said he was her lawyer convinced her to make 13 withdrawals from BB&T branches in the Tampa area. She handed stacks of cash to couriers using Uber.

The woman’s lawyer is suing Truist Bank, created when BB&T merged with SunTrust, alleging negligence for allowing her to make large and unusual withdrawals even after red flags were raised.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting happened in an Orlando neighborhood. Police responded to the 4000 block of Booker Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Witnesses told police that someone in a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Helicopter crashes on Louisiana highway

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Drivers on a Louisiana interstate had to contend with a helicopter crash Tuesday, closing down part of the highway. WDSU reported the helicopter crashed in St. John The Baptist Parish on Interstate 10. The crash happened just before 1 p.m., WVUE reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Grandparent#The Tampa Bay Times#Bb T#Truist Bank#Suntrust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — (AP) — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy