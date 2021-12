Manufacturers: REHAU, Stone Source, LF Illumination. Text description provided by the architects. The Brilliant Veterinary Care offices and hospital are located in an existing commercial storefront on the Upper Westside of Manhattan. The project began by establishing a long, continuous ribbon-like wall that winds its way through the space. Multifunctional in purpose, the ribbon wall serves as a wayfinding device by changing shape to draw clients into the reception area, a container to house private exam rooms where the ribbon folds in on itself, and an organizational tool to separate clients and medical staff. The wall also establishes a zone where the ceiling was lowered to create more intimate areas within the 12’-0 tall existing ground floor space. New mechanical units were then discretely located in the plenum areas of the ribbon wall, eliminating the need for exposed ductwork in the client-occupied front-of-house spaces. This reduced visual noise throughout the space and helped to create a serene environment for clients and staff.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO