Judge probing Beirut blast calls for arrest of powerful suspect
By Syndicated Content
4 days ago
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion asked security forces on Friday to implement an arrest warrant he issued two months ago for a powerful former minister charged over the blast. Judge Tarek Bitar asked security forces, via the public prosecutors office, to...
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s public prosecutor on Tuesday instructed the security forces to arrest a top politician over the Beirut port blast, a senior judicial source said, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with the lawmaker and his powerful ally Hezbollah. Tarek Bitar, the judge investigating last...
BEIRUT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An investigation into last year's Beirut blast is set to resume after a court rejected the last of several lawsuits that had led the probe to be suspended for more than a month. The investigation into the blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever...
BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Later in the day however, a Lebanese security official said that the...
Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school in a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding ten children. Ten children were wounded, said Ksenia Mishonova, the children's rights ombudswoman for the Moscow region.
Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel twice struck chemical weapons facilities in Syria over the past two years in a campaign to prevent Syria from renewing chemical weapons production, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The accuracy of the report, which cited unidentified current and former U.S. and Western intelligence...
The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Sitting on a cement walkway just a few feet from where a U.S. hellfire missile slammed on Aug. 29 into a car belonging to their older brother, Zemerai Ahmadi, three surviving brothers told The Associated Press that they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation for their loss or when they would be evacuated from...
Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday.
The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said.
A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber's body parts.
"Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase" that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
Two police officers died Tuesday after explosives detonated at an airport on Colombia's border with Venezuela, also killing the attacker, security officials said.
The assailant was blown up when explosives he was carrying detonated as he jumped the fence around the runway at Cucuta international airport.
The officers -- David Reyes, 38, and William Bareno, 42 -- were killed when "explosives experts went to scout out the area and identified a suitcase," which also exploded, said Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga, head of the Cucuta police force.
Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said the incident appeared to be an attack by the ELN, a hold-out rebel group that rejected the 2016 peace deal with the much larger FARC guerilla organization.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The door to resuscitating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is open for now but “we are rapidly reaching the end of the road” to revive a pact that is being gutted by Iran’s nuclear advances, France’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.
