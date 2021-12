There are a couple of signs that tell us it’s the holidays. The weather turns colder. Seasonal lights and decorations start appearing in our stores, and on our neighbor’s lawn. And Die Hard fans begin arguing about whether or not their beloved action classic is a Christmas movie, or not. The fun part is that over the past few years, Die Hard cast members have been weighing in on the debate, making it harder to take a side that’s not shared by OFFICIAL members of the Die Hard family. Are you going to tell Sgt. Al Powell that he’s wrong? I didn’t think so.

