Yankees Potential Trade Target: Chris Bassitt

By Peter Brody
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA theme with which I’m sure many of you are becoming increasingly familiar is the state of the Oakland A’s and how well they match up with the Yankees in a prospective trade scenario. Erin covered Matt Olson’s trade candidacy a few weeks back, identifying him as the most coveted prize...

FanSided

This catcher trade could get Cubs’ Willson Contreras to Yankees

The New York Yankees could use an infusion of energy and tenacity up the middle alongside their regularly-scheduled power production from Gary Sánchez. Unfortunately, there was no discernible upgrade on the market, though, hence the team tendering Sánchez one final contract and hoping for the best, despite clear evidence that he’d be better off bouncing back elsewhere.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Introducing the Pinstripe Alley Yankees Champions Series

On October 15, 1923, Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees finally earned the prize that had eluded him for their first two decades of existence. They won their first World Series title, a well-earned triumph over the New York Giants after the crosstown rivals had broken their hearts the previous two years. Each player was honored with an engraved pocket watch.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees could execute interesting salary dump trade to solve shortstop and centerfield spots

It is entirely possible the New York Yankees take a more cost-efficient route after the lockout. After all, general manager Brian Cashman stayed quiet before the league shut down, and while he could target a big name like Carlos Correa, the expectation is management doesn’t want to spend the type of money Correa is looking for over a decade long period.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/14/21

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: With Luke Voit still on the roster, first base isn’t the most glaring hole on paper for the Yankees in 2022. However, that hasn’t stopped them being connected to various free agent and trade-available players at the position. For much of the offseason, it’s seemed like a given that they would do something at first, and between free agents Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo, and trade target Matt Olson, there are still options open to them.
NFL
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Matt Olson
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches Yankees trading Luke Voit to NL contender

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Caashman needs to decide after the lockout. He could look to make a splash in free agency by signing Freddie Freeman or re-signing Anthony Rizzo. Or Cashman could wheel and deal with the Oakland A’s for slugger Matt Olson. Then...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees prospect could be Marlins’ trade bait

Former New York Yankees prospect Garrett Cooper could be on the move. Again. MLB Trade Rumors reports Cooper might be used as offseason trade bait by the Miami Marlins. Cooper is one of many options the Marlins have for first base, the outfield corners, and designated hitter, should there be one in the National League. ... Finding regular playing time shouldn’t be a problem, but Cooper doesn’t run particularly well, and because he’s right-handed, he doesn’t necessarily platoon all that well with Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, or Avisail Garcia.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Clint Frazier says goodbye to the Yanks

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Greatest Living Yankee: A Modern History

In the summer of 1969, on the eve of Major League Baseball’s 40th All-Star Game, and amidst baseball’s 100th anniversary, the game decided to honor its greats — current and former — at a centennial dinner that included over 2,300 guests. The dignitaries included a veritable who’s-who of government officials and titanic figures in baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Six trade targets from the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies have shared a lot of different players in recent years. DJ LeMahieu is the former Colorado Rockies player that has flourished the most in a Yankees uniform but the Yankees poached some former Rockies directly off the Rockies scrap heap and made them into good players (at least for a short period) or they grabbed them as a veteran in the twilight of their careers.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees Champions Series: 1923

Welcome to The Yankees Champions Series. The holiday season is just around the corner and the New Year not far beyond. That being said, MLB is mired in a lockout, and there was minimal movement on the Yankees’ front before the shutdown. So in the meantime let’s dig into the history books. These posts will highlight each of the Yankees’ 27 World Series titles, and the paths that led to the team’s journey to the top. Hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane with us!
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What does the future look like for Joey Gallo?

It’s more than likely that Joey Gallo will start and end the 2022 season as the New York Yankees left fielder. FanGraph’s Roster Resource has him slated out in left and batting fourth for the Yankees, and his projections look very similar to his output in 2021. Steamer projects him to hit 40 bombs and play decent defense for an output of 3.5 fWAR.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Appreciating the steady contributions of Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery had his first healthy season since 2017, his rookie year. He did a reputable job representing the feeling surrounding the entire rotation of the Yankees: Intrigue with the upside of several capable arms and a significant level of uncertainty, primarily due to injuries (given the group’s large track record in that department).
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
IBWAA

The Dodgers Shouldn't Bring Correa To LA

Correa to LA? Nonsensical some say.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. It was inevitable, the plotline too juicy to ignore. After all, why report rational baseball news when there are clicks to be had, fans to inflame, and tweet wars to begin?
The Spun

Report: 3 Finalists Have Been Named For Mets Manager

Despite a flurry of early offseason moves, the New York Mets have yet to name a manager for the 2022 MLB season. But it looks like they’re closing in on their man. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada have emerged as two finalists for the Mets job. Per the report, there is an unknown third finalist as well. Team owner Steve Cohen is beginning the interview process.
MLB
Over the Monster

Potential Offseason Target: Seiya Suzuki

While the Boston Red Sox did pull off a handful of moves before the lockout began and a transaction freeze came along with it, none of the moves added a ton of talent in one fell swoop, instead solidifying the back of the rotation with most of their activity. Of course, there was also that final transaction, sending Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects. As we’ve talked about since that deal went down, Boston now has a number of paths it can take to shore up their lineup after sending off one of their more productive players from last season. But among those many options, there seems to be one who has stolen the hearts and minds of Red Sox fans and who seems to be the fan favorite to fill the new hole in the outfield.
MLB

