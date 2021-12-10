Yankees Potential Trade Target: Chris Bassitt

While the Boston Red Sox did pull off a handful of moves before the lockout began and a transaction freeze came along with it, none of the moves added a ton of talent in one fell swoop, instead solidifying the back of the rotation with most of their activity. Of course, there was also that final transaction, sending Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects. As we’ve talked about since that deal went down, Boston now has a number of paths it can take to shore up their lineup after sending off one of their more productive players from last season. But among those many options, there seems to be one who has stolen the hearts and minds of Red Sox fans and who seems to be the fan favorite to fill the new hole in the outfield.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO