THE BACKGROUND: On Oct. 21, on a movie set in New Mexico what was supposed to be fiction lurched into reality in the most destructive of ways. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin one of the country's most prominent actors. The ensuing anguish and investigation revealed what some said were dangerous gun-handling protocols on a set where some crew members had complained about conditions. Baldwin has not been charged, though the investigation continues and lawsuits have been filed. Authorities still do not know how a live round ended up...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 15 HOURS AGO