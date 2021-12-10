Watch highlights from Angela Merkel's career

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
Hillary Clinton appeared to take a shot at her longtime political nemesis, former President Donald Trump, in her Twitter sendoff for departing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Merkel, of the center-right Christian Democratic Union Party, ceded her place in the Bundeskanzleramt on Tuesday to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member...
Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as Germany’s new Chancellor on Wednesday, bringing to an end Angela Merkel’s four terms at the helm of Europe’s largest economy. Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret vote in the Parliament as expected, a culmination of months of negotiations following the SPD’s narrow victory in September’s federal elections.
Angela Merkel could not hold back her tears at the farewell ceremony. His term as German Chancellor ends 16 years later. The president who resigned was awarded the “Big Japfenstreach” award. Angela Merkel struggled with her tears. He congratulated the new government on “all the best and every success”. Four...
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to be honoured with a Grand Tattoo, the highest military ceremony for a civilian after spending 16 years in office. Merkel is expected to formally hand over powers to her successor Olaf Scholz next week, with an agreement on the three-party coalition government still in waiting.
A BR report collates conductor responses to the Chancellor’s departure from a new book about her. Daniel Barenboim: “She never lets herself be invited to operas or concerts, but buys her tickets herself. Always!”. Simon Rattle: ‘At the height of the refugee crisis, she came with her husband and listened...
A military ceremony has been held in honour of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is due to step down next week after 16 years in office. Mrs Merkel chose three pieces of music - one of which raised a few eyebrows. She chose a popular song by Hildegard Knef called For Me It Should Rain Red Roses, an 18th-Century hymn, and a popular East German song by punk singer Nina Hagen.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stepping down after 16 years. Author and former NPR correspondent Kati Marton has written a new biography of Merkel titled, appropriately, The Chancellor. Marton told NPR's Sarah McCammon that Merkel's upbringing in East Germany before the wall fell prepared her for a future as a politician. But it also created some blind spots in her governing; allowing the far right movement, centered in former East Germany, to gain a foothold in the German Parliament.
The Austrian Government has told Angela Merkel she can see anything she wants to for free at the Salzburg Festival as long as she lives. The gift was made by the disgraced former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and has been endorsed by his successor. His department says: ‘The Federal Chancellery will...
Here’s a look at the life of Angela Merkel, former chancellor of Germany. Marriages: Joachim Sauer (1998-present); Ulrich Merkel (1977-1982, divorced) Education: University of Leipzig, B.S., 1978; German Academy of Sciences, Ph.D, 1986. Religion: Lutheran. Other Facts. Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl sometimes referred to her as “the girl.”
BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.
The German parliament, or Bundestag, elected Olaf Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, a day after his center-left Social Democrats formalized a new government with the environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats parties. After the vote, Scholz met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to formalize the appointment, and he will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon, officially ending Angela Merkel's 16 years in office.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was called many things during her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s largest economy. Some lauded her as diligent, decent, and trustworthy. Foreign media liked to label her the “leader of the free world.” Others saw her as a savvy power-player who waited to see how the political winds were blowing before making decisions.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives, declaring that “we will win this fight" as he made his first major policy speech to parliament.Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that “we have no time to waste” as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government's agenda.Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent...
Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic are holding their first meeting Tuesday, amid signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates.Germany s disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. More than 470 new deaths from COVID-19 were also recorded.Experts say it's too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect infection rates, but the country's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, expressed cautious optimism, tweeting Monday: “The situation is slowly...
The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.
WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
