ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

White Castle enters the crypto space with ethereum domain name and NFT

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6JkT_0dJP8A1j00
White Castle double cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The list of name brands getting into crypto grows.

Fast food chain White Castle announced on Twitter that it registered a domain name with the Ethereum Name Service (ENS): "whitecastleofficial.eth," becoming the latest brand-name entrant to the crypto world.

Similar to an internet domain name, an ENS allows people to link crypto wallets or other Web3-related information on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy private domains that can replace alphanumeric wallet addresses with a name that is easier to remember or share.

On Twitter, the century-old fast food chain also changed its profile picture to a "Seahams" NFT.

This year, brand names from Gucci to Coca-Cola to Ubisoft have placed bets on NFTs and the metaverse. Investment bank Jefferies predicts the metaverse will be the biggest disruption to how we live ever seen, and institutions and retail traders alike have shown their excitement. Last week alone, NFT sales hit $293 million.

Shortly after White Castle announced its entry into crypto, Brantly Millegan, director of operations at ENS, tweeted out his surprise — adding that he would go buy some White Castle as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Names#White Castle#Nft#Twitter#The Ethereum Name Service#Whitecastleofficial Eth#Ens#Coca Cola
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Monster Rally in Store for Top Ethereum Competitor in 2022, Predicts Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is exploring what’s in store for one of the top Ethereum competitors next year. In a new strategy session, the crypto analyst tells his 155,000 YouTube subscribers that both Avalanche (AVAX) and fellow layer-1 smart contract platform Solana (SOL) have grown in popularity this year as competitors to Ethereum (ETH).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Why Ethereum Classic Will Be In A World Of Hurt If The Crypto Drops Below This Key Level

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETH) was plummeting over 10% on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which both suffered bearish breaks. Technical traders may have seen the sell-off coming because on Dec. 8, Benzinga pointed out the bear flag pattern Ethereum Classic had printed on the daily chart, which the crypto reacted bearishly to the following day. While Bitcoin and Ethereum traded to new all-time highs in November, Ethereum Classic has failed to make it anywhere close to its May 6 all-time high of $175 and on Monday the crypto looked to be headed toward a do-or-die level of $32.17.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 2021

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies has more than tripled in 2021. However, this crypto quartet has increased in value by 11,800% to more than 50,000,000% since the year began. It's been a good year for the stock market, with the broad-based S&P 500 up by roughly 25%, through Dec....
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $47M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,863,289 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy