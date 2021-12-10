BONUS TRACKS: Oxford American’s ‘Up South’ Music Issue, The Physical Toll of Music, and More

HAVIN’ THEIR DAY: Athens band Everyday Dogs has been out there for the past few years doing the daily work of making a name for itself. They’ve done pretty well building a steady fan base and have proven willing to play wherever they can get booked. They’ve come a long way since their 2018 debut EP, which saw them kind of scrambling around finding their sound. Now, they operate dependably in that arena-level sound that has its roots in pop punk. Last week they released a new single named “Sidewalk Smasher” that’s among the most aggressive music they’ve ever done. It opens with a riff not unlike a distant relative to Budgie’s “Crash Course In Brain Surgery,” and the whole track unwinds via a pretty straightforward, no-frills arrangement. That is, until the final minute or so, when they let loose the big rock guitar solos. I dunno. This didn’t, like, blow my mind wide open or anything, but it was cool to be able to dig into an enjoyable local band making its way in our scene outside the prescribed townie cultural structure. Find this on Spotify, and find out more via facebook.com/everydaydogsband.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO