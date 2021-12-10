ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BONUS TRACKS: Oxford American’s ‘Up South’ Music Issue, The Physical Toll of Music, and More

By Stacy Chandler
No Depression
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford American's Southern Music Issue this year has an "Up South" theme and has versions of the cover with Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. (Images courtesy of Oxford American) Since 2009, Oxford American magazine has dedicated one of its quarterly editions each year to an exploration of Southern music,...

www.nodepression.com

Half-baked tracks with organic music quality

According to a November 20 online message posted by pop-punk rockers Local Natives, “We covered a few songs for and were in last night’s episode of The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+. To celebrate, we’ve released a new EP of ‘80s covers, three of which are in The Shrink Next Door, all of which are streaming everywhere. A special cassette version is available this Friday at independent record stores for Record Store Day.” The band is seen on the show performing three ‘80s covers at the PEN Gala, where Ike (Paul Rudd) uses Marty’s (Will Ferrell) money to buy expensive auction items for charity. The band also appears as extras in a bidding scene. “Thank you [director] Michael Showalter for inviting us into your ‘80s dream world and getting us to cover Michael McDonald. Getting to watch legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd film in person was incredible, let alone be alongside them in a couple scenes.” The Music from the PEN Gala 1983 EP features songs made famous by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc.
Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Dec. 7

Liz Cooper’s angsty punk anthem, mazie’s nostalgic sound, Chloe Lilac’s dreaminess, Jetta’s philosophical outlook, KROY’s manic energy and Dana Williams’ retro R&B make up our favorite songs of the week. Chloe Lilac, “Sick” — This biting new single appears on Chloe Lilac’s debut mixtape, when i feel better. Lilac compares...
Tracks of the Week: new music from The Hot Damn!, Three Days Grace and more

1. A'priori - Chasing The Dragon. And now, into battle we march once more! (please leave your vote at the bottom) The former Amorettes/Tequila Mockingbyrds-founded foursome are back with more high-energy pop rock feels, sounding like a latter-day riot grrrl gang with The Darkness’s sound engineer on speed dial – and Blondie on the stereo. In another life I Didn’t Like You Anyway could have been the theme song for a late 90s high school flick (one of the good ones). As it is, it’s 2021 so we’ll just play it loud at home, or catch The Hot Damn! live. All being well, there’ll be a new record from them this year, so watch this space.
American Music from A to Z in the NLS Music Collection: G is for Groove

What do you associate with the term “groove?” Perhaps you are a vinyl fan, or you may think of a cool piece of music. This blog is going to look at the meaning of groove from three angles. First we’ll investigate where the term comes from, then talk a little about analog records and how digital technologies have helped to restore them here at the Library, and third, we’ll look at the groove that is inherent to American music.
No Depression

Loney Hutchins Unearths Treasure Trove of Demos from House of Cash

In an only-in-Nashville story, Loney Hutchins went overnight from selling mobile homes to working as a staff writer for the House of Cash, Johnny Cash’s publishing company. Hutchins, whose family grew up in a mountain holler not far from The Carter Family, visited the Cash company one day in 1972, hoping to get Cash to listen to some of his songs. By chance he met June in the driveway, and the two started talking and discovered they went to the same school. Soon June was calling Johnny up to the house, where Hutchins played a four-song demo reel for Cash and Cash offered him a job. He spent the mid-’70s writing songs and producing demos of his and other writers’ songs for Cash.
Tracks of The Week: new music from Big Big Train, Eric Gales and more

This week's Tracks Of The Week are an undoubtedly outstanding bunch, but before we embark on this week's journey of sonic discovery we must pay tribute to last week's travellers. So congratulations to Ferocious Dog, who mobilised the Hell Hounds (that's the official nickname for their fans, we're not being...
No Depression

Jesse Dayton Mines a Lifetime of Collaboration for ‘Beaumonster’ Memoir and Album

EDITOR’S NOTE: As album releases slow down in December, we like to catch our breath and write about albums that came out earlier in the year that we didn’t get a chance to review but we think are worthy of your attention. (In this case, it’s an album that accompanied a book.) Beaumonster — the memoir and the album — was released in November.
Texas Monthly

Black Southern Music and Art Merge in “The Dirty South”

Curator Valerie Cassel Oliver prefers free jazz. But in 2000, when she was hired by the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, the beats of the Geto Boys and DJ Screw were pulsating through the city’s streets. Oliver didn’t just hear the gravitational force of Southern hip-hop. She also saw its zeitgeist filtering into the work of a new generation of visual artists, who were then emerging from Texas Southern University and Project Row Houses, the renowned Third Ward cultural and community enrichment site.
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Pianist Lara Downes and the mainstreaming of fully American music

Imagine if some of the music of great but underplayed American composers (like Florence Price and William Grant Still) that is now finding its way onto the programs of “classical music” organizations everywhere were presented not as special but rather as totally normal. Washington happens to be a...
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
subduxtion Releases Two Track EP on I&W Music titled Desire

I&W Music welcomes talented producer subduxtion to its roster with his two-track release ‘Desire’. Backed by the idea of embracing technology as a tool for the manipulation of perspective, subduxtion has been making a name for himself. Armed with a discography of impressive releases that includes several singles, EP’s and remixes on renowned labels like Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK) and now I&W Music (US).
Ixian’s Folding Space, And More Music News and Gossip

HAVIN’ THEIR DAY: Athens band Everyday Dogs has been out there for the past few years doing the daily work of making a name for itself. They’ve done pretty well building a steady fan base and have proven willing to play wherever they can get booked. They’ve come a long way since their 2018 debut EP, which saw them kind of scrambling around finding their sound. Now, they operate dependably in that arena-level sound that has its roots in pop punk. Last week they released a new single named “Sidewalk Smasher” that’s among the most aggressive music they’ve ever done. It opens with a riff not unlike a distant relative to Budgie’s “Crash Course In Brain Surgery,” and the whole track unwinds via a pretty straightforward, no-frills arrangement. That is, until the final minute or so, when they let loose the big rock guitar solos. I dunno. This didn’t, like, blow my mind wide open or anything, but it was cool to be able to dig into an enjoyable local band making its way in our scene outside the prescribed townie cultural structure. Find this on Spotify, and find out more via facebook.com/everydaydogsband.
Electronic Music Tracks to Help You Work and Study

Studying requires a lot of energy, concentration, and commitment, so young pupils seek creative but effective ways of boosting their performance. Some drink a lot of coffee or energy drinks, while others practice meditation or yoga exercises for stimulating their brain cells properly. Others like listening to some classic tracks for brain activation like Mozart or Beethoven symphonies which make them calm and focused. It seems like music can do wonders for learning but tastes differ greatly among young students with some enjoying jazz or soul tune while others prefer a more modern sound. Arguing about tastes is pointless as long as your melody helps you study, whether you love electronic music tracks or hard rock sound that can drive your neighbours crazy.
American Songwriter

Apple Music Releases 2nd Annual Collection of Exclusive Holiday Tracks

Apple Music returned this year with another all-star lineup for Carols Covered, a collection of exclusive holiday tracks. The collection launched on November 19 with 15 songs, and an additional 10 songs from international artists added after the official launch. Featured artists on the initial launch include Ari Lennox, Wolf Alice, Griff, and Tate McRae, among others. French singer-songwriter Barbara Pravi, Chinese multi-genre singer Tia Ray, and Mexican pop singer and actress Danna Paola are a few of the international artists who will appear in the collection going forward. Last year, Carols Covered 2020 kicked off with artists such as Arlo Parks, Victoria Monét, and FLETCHER.
Cleveland Scene

Local Artist Releases New Musical Project on Repurposed 8-Track Tapes

Backbeat, the latest project from local musician Michael Weber, merges his passion for music, film, unique media and all things vintage. Specifically, Weber has created his own pseudo-1960s television special featuring his band as the live guest and repurposed discarded 8-track tapes to create what he’s calling the first ever video 8-track cartridge with a USB port that can be viewed on modern smart TVs and computers.
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
