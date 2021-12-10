Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Demaryius Thomas at Super Bowl 50 Media Day for the Denver Broncos in 2016. (Photo by A.R. Shaw for rolling out )

Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33..

Thomas was found in his suburban Atlanta home. Investigators believe the cause of death is related to his medical issue as he suffered multiple seizures over the past year.

He would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

Black men have a higher age-adjusted death rate with epilepsy, according to a 2013-15 CDC study.

In 10 NFL seasons, Thomas made four Pro Bowls and won the Super Bowl in 2016 with the Broncos in 2016. He’s also known for catching the game-winning 80-yard pass from Tim Tebow in overtime of a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During and after his playing career, Thomas was widely known for his philanthropy and for reaching out to young people. Thomas’ former teammate Tyler Polumbus shared a memory of Thomas taking his son under his wing for the entirety of the Broncos’ Super Bowl celebration.

