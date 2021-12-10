A Midwestern Mayor Decries Incessant Violence

“Embarrassing”: Kansas City continues to buckle under violence as shootings spike. The city’s 145 homicides this year are unlikely to surpass last year’s record of 176, but the violence remains devastating. Since November 29, shootings across the greater metro area have resulted in the deaths of 12 people, and the injury...
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has named a director for her new Office of Violence Reduction. The mayor's office announced Jacquel Clemons Moore's selection on Friday and said it is effective to December 1. Clemons Moore is a public health expert who has previously served as...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the recent gun violence, which saw seven people killed over three days, is not acceptable. The mayor said Tuesday the city will be committing funds and resources to fight crime, but they can’t do it alone. The mayor said his heart...
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday announced that D.C. will bolster its violence prevention and mitigation strategies after city homicides surpassed 200 for the first time since 2003. As part of the new effort, Bowser - a Democrat who declared gun violence a "public health crisis" earlier this year - said...
Democratic mayors are raising eyebrows with their responses to the rising crime plaguing major cities like New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia. The U.S. murder rate rose 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to FBI data – the largest annual increase on record, with Chicago topping the list. At least 12 major cities, including New York, have already set historical murder records in 2021. Robberies and assaults are also on the rise, and retailers in major cities across the country are reporting an uptick in organized smash-and-grab crimes during the busy holiday shopping season.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During a routine city council meeting on Dec. 7, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, took a moment to remember two lives lost in one day, due to what he called, “another pandemic that we are fighting here in Columbus … gun violence.” “Yesterday two residents of Muscogee County lost their lives, to […]
Mayors of South King County cities met privately on Friday morning as the first step in addressing the surge of violence affecting the south Puget Sound. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said in a statement that the Dec. 3 meeting was “a positive step and a work in progress.”. The...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department made three arrests on one of the nine shootings that occurred within the past 10 days. Region 8 News contacted Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver for answers on how gun violence can be resolved in the city. Despite numbers indicating that crime has gone...
ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper made a first appearance in the Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Friday after being jailed on a domestic abuse battery charge following the New Orleans Saints game Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. Prosper paid the $100 bond fee during the video...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In what is expected to be her last news conference, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced an initiative aimed at preventing gun violence in the city. “When we said we were going to work until the last day, we are definitely going to do that,” Warren said. On...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor James Smith has extended the city’s state of emergency order on gun violence first issued by Lovely Warren last month. The order allows the Rochester police chief to shut down businesses where there’s been a shooting in the past month. The businesses must also have...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a proposal Friday to hire 60 more police officers as the city continues to struggle with rising violence and officers are leaving the department in increasing numbers. The city council will vote on the proposal during a special session on Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Director for Gun Violence Prevention, Linda K. Harllee Harper and the Director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE), Del McFadden, announced the District’s plan to expand violence prevention efforts on Thursday, December 9. The expansion of the efforts will be in three […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action.
Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday.
An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November.
Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community.
“If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said.
Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system.
City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several people were shot, including one fatally, across Baltimore over the weekend. Amid the violence, residents joined police and local leaders to share their thoughts on the Mayor's Group Violence Reduction Strategy. GVRS is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's comprehensive crime plan and aims to deter...
Low-income communities of color saw far greater increases in gun violence last year than more affluent, white neighborhoods. Researchers at the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, analyzed ZIP code-level violence data in 13 major U.S. cities from 2018 to 2020. They found that gun violence increased by 29 percent, and homicides by 28 percent, in the first five months of the pandemic (March through July 2020) compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. While that picture echoes other nationwide estimates of the violent crime spike in 2020, these findings add to our understanding of where the violence actually happened. Comparing the ZIP code data with the income levels and race of residents, they determined that on average, the least-privileged ZIP codes experienced 14 more incidents of gun violence and five more homicides than the most privileged ones. “This study adds to the mounting body of research showing that equal opportunities — including the opportunity to live, work, learn, play, and worship free from violence — are not afforded to all Americans and that the greatest burdens of violence are shouldered by our most marginalized and economically vulnerable neighborhoods,” Shani Buggs, an assistant professor at VPRP and a study co-author, said in a press release. The findings were published this month in the American Journal of Public Health.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — December 2021 was as violent as the rest with people getting killed day and night in Baltimore; the violence continues to touch communities up and down the city while leadership says the numbers are trending down. The latest online statistics show as of last month, homicides...
