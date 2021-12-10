A Midwestern Mayor Decries Incessant Violence

Low-income communities of color saw far greater increases in gun violence last year than more affluent, white neighborhoods. Researchers at the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, analyzed ZIP code-level violence data in 13 major U.S. cities from 2018 to 2020. They found that gun violence increased by 29 percent, and homicides by 28 percent, in the first five months of the pandemic (March through July 2020) compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. While that picture echoes other nationwide estimates of the violent crime spike in 2020, these findings add to our understanding of where the violence actually happened. Comparing the ZIP code data with the income levels and race of residents, they determined that on average, the least-privileged ZIP codes experienced 14 more incidents of gun violence and five more homicides than the most privileged ones. “This study adds to the mounting body of research showing that equal opportunities — including the opportunity to live, work, learn, play, and worship free from violence — are not afforded to all Americans and that the greatest burdens of violence are shouldered by our most marginalized and economically vulnerable neighborhoods,” Shani Buggs, an assistant professor at VPRP and a study co-author, said in a press release. The findings were published this month in the American Journal of Public Health.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO