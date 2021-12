Curry posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 victory over New York. Curry landed his second triple of the night only seven minutes into the game, becoming the all-time leader in three-pointers made. The record had been on the horizon for the past week, but he saved the accomplishment for a game at the world's most famous arena. Personal achievements aside, the Warriors scrapped their way to another victory, continuing what has been a magnificent season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO