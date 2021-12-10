ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Bonnies wrap presents for Operation Christmas Child

By News Staff
thebvnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

St. Bonaventure University hosted the annual Operation Christmas Child event Sunday. The event was held at the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry to prepare and wrap toys and gifts that were brought in by the community to be donated. Students and faith members gathered to wrap presents, write letters, and decorate...

