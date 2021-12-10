Everlasting Arms: A closer look at the Southern live oak
By Emma Hunt
Atlanta Magazine
4 days ago
The Southern live oak, Quercus virginiana, can be found from Texas to Virginia and all the way down to Florida. For centuries, its winding branches and enormous canopies have supplied shade on scorching summer days, lined the approaches to historic homes, and lent coastal cities such as Charleston and Savannah undeniable...
On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
A man who shared eight kids with his girlfriend was among those who were killed at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory during the Kentucky tornado on Friday (December 10th). According to TODAY, Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Joe Ward, had just started working at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle...
The deadly tornado that wreaked havoc across four states over the weekend may have been the longest single-twister tornado in US history once its path is determined by the National Weather Service. The previous record-holding tornado struck near Ellington, Missouri on 18 March 1925 and blazed a path lasting around 218 miles, through three states and two large rivers during its three-and-a-half-hour lifespan. “On 18 March 1925, a tornado travelled at least 352 km through the US states of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It killed 695 people, more than any other tornado in US history. The tornado lasted 3.5...
More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
Robberies seem to be on the rise lately, with many businesses feeling the sting. It has gotten so bad in some areas a famed shopping center in California felt the need to put up a barbed-wire barricade. CNN Business reports The Grove, a famous open-air Los Angeles shopping complex, recently...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history.
President Biden declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help.
The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with relief efforts.
Capponi and his team landed...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) has put California and Mississippi back on its weekly travel advisory.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added two states – California and Mississippi – to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory This is as daily COVID case rates are increasing across the country. There are now 42 states on the list.
(Credit: CDPH)
Last week, the city’s travel advisory stood at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added.
Every state or territory except for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are listed on the...
