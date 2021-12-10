Delta Marie Hinkle

HINKLE

Delta Marie Hinkle, 84 of Lewisburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 5, 2021.

Delta was a devout Christian, loving wife, mother, and proud grandmother, loving sister, aunt and friend to many.

Born on December 8, 1936, in Trout, WV, Delta lived most of her life in Greenbrier County. She devoted her time to family and three generations of grandchildren. Delta loved her flowers and being at home with her cat named Baby.

Delta is survived by her daughter, Deloris Hedrick (Freddie) of Clintonville, WV and Dianna Hinkle of Archer Lodge, NC; her sons, William E. Hinkle of Cornstalk, WV and Mark A. Hinkle (Lynn) of Lewisburg, WV; a brother, James Shortridge (JoAnn) of Frankford, WV; sisters, Loretta Anders (Bob) of Clarksville, MD, Dorothy Owens of Westminster, MD: grandchildren, Fred Hedrick, Alicia Hinkle, Justin Gatlin, Brandon Hedrick, Scott Legg, Jessie Hairfield, Kristen Legg-Bunn, Anthony Hinkle, Garrett Hinkle, and Alex Hinkle; great-grandchildren, Kayla Shaw, Kendra Beavers, Joseph Roy, Lillie Shinaberry, Landen Shinaberry, Shaelyn Allen, Riley Hedrick, Billy Hedrick, Harlea Hairfield, and Jase O’Quinn; great-great grandchildren, Mason Beavers, Myla Beavers, and Will Roy.

Delta was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Hinkle, parents, Henry Shortridge and Myrtle Sizemore Shortridge; brother, Ghaile Shortridge, and a sister, Ethel Lawrence.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor David Hersman officiating. Burial will follow in Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville.

Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

