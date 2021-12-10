SPONSORED: Bunions (Hallux Valgus) Treatable at West Park Rehab

Greater trochanteric bursitis is one of the most common causes of hip pain. The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts. Although GTB affects both active and inactive individuals, it is most commonly diagnosed in moderately active, middle-aged females or those who have recently increased their activity level. In all individuals, pain on the outside of the hip from GTB can result in a limited ability to lie on the involved side, walk, climb stairs, squat, or participate in recreational activities. The physical therapists at West Park Rehab treat people experiencing GTB with a combination of stretching, strengthening, and movement retraining activities to decrease irritation in the hip, resolve pain, and help restore normal function.
