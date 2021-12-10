ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ray Price

Glen Ray Price, 61, passed away on the evening of December 6, 2021 after a long battle with ALS.

He leaves behind his two daughters Heather Higginbotham (Russ Higginbotham) and grandsons Carter, Andrew, Grant, Erica Price (William Clingan) and granddaughter Auroara. As well as many cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Hobert Price.

Glen was a long time resident of the Harrisonburg, VA area but had moved back home to Greenbrier County in 2016.

Since moving back he took great pride in his work with Open Doors in Lewisburg as a Supported Living Companion. He enjoyed taking the residents to his favorite spot in Blue Bend to fish as well as their yearly camping trip to Watoga State Park.

An avid sports fan he loved watching the Cowboys and the Mountaineers play any chance he got. Glen loved playing with his grandchildren and would always chase them around pretending to be the PawPaw police.

He is greatly missed by so many.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Ken Hansard officiating. Burial will follow at the Patton Cemetery, Meadow Bridge.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Wallace & Wallace in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the local chapter of the ALS Foundation. All donations made through Glen’s direct fundraising link will go the the WV Chapter that helped Glen and his family during this very difficult time.

Donations can be made at the following web address or if preferred a check can be mailed to the address listed below.

https://donate.als.org/fundraiser/3623401

Attention: Sara Hoten
The ALS Association
P.O. Box 2782
Beckley, WV 25802

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

