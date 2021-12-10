ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude oil is trying to consolidate around slope resistance. A little more of this price action could set up a nice continuation pattern that has oil running towards the 77 level. If we don’t...

www.dailyfx.com

Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

Rising crude oil prices cut ‘discount’ for motorists

With crude oil prices rising again, motorists won’t get as big of a break at the pump as had been expected. Crude oil prices plunged recently amid concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand. That had been expected to decrease gas prices by 20 to 30 cents a gallon around the Christmas holiday. But the AAA auto club said Monday that the omicron-related concerns have seemed to ease, causing oil prices to go up about 10 percent in the past week.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play

USD/CAD see-saw price action this month making things difficult. USD/CAD has been a tough handle as of late with see-saw price action since the beginning of the month. First, there was the big drop from resistance which hinted at more weakness to follow, but this was not to be the case as the down-move has been quickly reversed the past week.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Price#Wti Crude#Paulrobinsonfx
DailyFx

S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks

The S&P 500 is rolling over here a bit, and on that we could see a gap-fill develop soon down to 4591. This may stem the tides of selling, but the real focal point is the trend-line from October 2020. It held earlier in the month and so it will be viewed as support again until broken. The key will be whether we can get an indication from price action that an inflection point wants to form.
STOCKS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Outlook: RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed, NZ GDP

NZD/USD extends the decline from the start of the week to trade to a fresh yearly low (0.6735), and a move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the behavior seen earlier this month. NZD/USD...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Oil Down, Worries Grow that Crude Supply Growth Could Exceed Demand

Investing.com – Oil was down Wednesday morning in Asia, on the third day of losses for the black liquid. Concerns that supply growth will outpace demand growth in 2022 are growing, even as the latest omicron COVID-19 variant is not expected to curb mobility as sharply as earlier variants.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Is In The “Black” Again

At the start of the third week of December, we see the commodity markets growing bullish. At time of writing, Brent was rising and approaching $76.35. However, the fundamental background for bulls remains rather negative. For example, the weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the Oil Rig Count added 4 units and now equals 471. The drilling activities in the US continue to rise and the Department of Energy expects the daily output to reach 11.85 million barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Coils Tighter, Breakout Imminent

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is coiling up towards the apex of a triangle pattern on the daily chart, and doing so with the underside trend-line of the pattern consisting of a solid line of slope of support. With the trend pointed higher it appears most likely that the breakout will resolve higher, but we can’t rule out a downside break.
MARKETS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult

Overall, though, quite heavy with trend/tone negative. GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult. Cable is trying to turn the corner and at least recover from the depts of the past couple of months’ worth of selling, but that may prove difficult as the year draws towards its conclusion. The past couple of weeks brought a slowing in downward momentum that made for a falling wedge type pattern.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.29

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.29. That is down $0.38 from Fridays settle or -0.53% on the day. The the high price today extended up to $73. The low price extended to $70.71. Looking at the daily chart, the price remains between its 200 day...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility

Gold stuck in a very narrow range. Market conditions are set up for a breakout, will the Fed oblige?. Gold remains stuck on either side of $1,785/oz. with volatility sitting at a multi-month low as traders wait for the latest Federal Reserve rate decision and economic projections to be released on Wednesday. The precious metals trading range continues to narrow and this may lead to a sharp breakout, one way or another, depending on the meeting’s outcome. Last week’s US inflation report did little to move the dial despite inflation hitting a near 40-year high, while the yield on the interest-rate sensitive US 2-year has drifted lower post-release, easing downward pressure on the precious metal. The longer gold remains rangebound, the higher the probability of sharp breakout.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Grinding Sideways Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market was grinding sideways during the majority of trading on Monday, as traders seem relatively content to ride out the rest of the year, waiting for more liquidity to come into the marketplace. Because of this, the market is likely to be somewhat complacent, but it is worth noting that the 200 day EMA currently sits just below. Because of this, I would be interested in shorting below that indicator, because it would show a complete failure.
TRAFFIC
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 73 cents to $71.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 73 cents to $75.15 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. January natural gas rose 12 cents to $3.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing

Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: Slightly Bearish. Crude Oil Maintains its bullish bias but may see a pullback in the coming week if key zone of resistance holds. The resemblance of a potential ‘head and shoulders’ formation suggests we could witness a major reversal in oil prices if confirmed.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price forecast after it surpassed $70

Crude oil price is advancing this Friday even though it still remains under pressure as several countries imposed new restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. The World Health Organization reported that the Omicron variant might cause milder symptoms than the delta variant, but China limited tourist...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

