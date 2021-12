Ralph Potter, 79, of Rehoboth, MA entered the gates of heaven on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Ralph was born in Taunton, MA to Alexander and Genevieve on March 29,1942. He married Catherine Cheshire on August 26, 1966 in Farmingdale, NY. They moved to Massachusetts a few years later and in 1980 they took on the project of their home. They moved their historic home 12 miles to its current location where they continued to work on it for years to come.

