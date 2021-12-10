ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500...

www.timesdaily.com

Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rose 4% on Monday after news broke that the electric-vehicle (EV) maker would be added to a popular stock index. Lucid will join the Nasdaq-100 index on Dec. 20. The market-cap-weighted index contains 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Major holdings include Apple, Tesla, and a host of other major tech companies, making the Nasdaq-100 a closely followed benchmark for growth investors.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

