Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

Stocks fell broadly Tuesday on Wall Street as new data showing that inflation is still running high put a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year.
The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rose 4% on Monday after news broke that the electric-vehicle (EV) maker would be added to a popular stock index. Lucid will join the Nasdaq-100 index on Dec. 20. The market-cap-weighted index contains 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Major holdings include Apple, Tesla, and a host of other major tech companies, making the Nasdaq-100 a closely followed benchmark for growth investors.
Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC). Data on retail sales, Empire State manufacturing...
Comments / 0