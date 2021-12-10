Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO