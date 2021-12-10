Penny Pitch Needs Your Help To Help Those In Need

As of Tuesday, December 7, Penny Pitch has raised $7,146 of their $65,000 goal. With only 14 days left until Christmas, the organization is counting on the help of the community to provide holiday-help to our neighbors in need. WVDN will continue to print the names of those who are donating what they can, including this week's donors who are listed on the picture to the left. And while we would never print the names of anonymous donors, Penny Pitch is truly grateful to be receiving them. For those who wish to donate, there is still time. Donations are accepted at both Lewisburg City National Bank locations. They can also be sent to:

Penny Pitch

P.O. Box 494

Lewisburg, WV 24904

